To conclude a day of virtual events featuring YouTubers and Broadway actors, rapper Swae Lee and singer songwriter Sasha Sloane illuminated audience members’ computer screens with a high-energy concert.

The Penn State Student Programming Association hosted the virtual concert at 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 29. The concert was free for students.

The event closed the organization’s all-day takeover, “SPA Day.”

Sasha Sloan opened the show by playing “Hypochondriac” from her home in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I’m also known as ‘sad girl,’ but I was sad before 2020. Everyone knows that,” Sloan said.

Viewers were able to select a username and comment in the chat.

“Her voice is so soft, I love it,” a user named Gabrielle said.

Sloan reflected on her time in college dorm rooms and wished the audience well before playing her final song, “Dancing With Your Ghost.”

After a brief intermission, Lee greeted the virtual audience and told them how he wished he could perform in person.

“We're in historic times, and usually I would be in mosh pits jumping in the crowds." Lee said. “I wish that I could have each and every one of you in the crowd.”

Lee, born as Khalif Malik Ibn Shaman Brown, continued his performance by playing songs titled “Reality Check” and “Dance Like No One’s Watching.”

He offered words of encouragement to the audience throughout his performance.

“When life gives you lemons, you make lemonmade and make the worst of a situation, and you turn it into the sweetest thing, and we'll get this reality check,” Lee said.

He continued with popular songs like “Unforgettable” and “Powerglide.”

“Covid could not catch me because I’ll powerglide on the way back to my house,” Lee joked about the song.

Lee played some of his top hit songs as well as covers of other artists’ songs. He covered “Come Get Her” by Rae Sremmurd and played “Guatemala,'' which features Sremmurd.

“This is great! Thanks for an amazing Friday!” user Joleen L. said.

He ended his performance with the last — and possibly most popular — song, “Sunflower” from “Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse.”

“Continue to do great things, Penn State,” Lee said. “Keep making somebody proud.”

