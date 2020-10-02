If you’ve ever known me, you might know that I am someone who gets lost very easily. That being said, trying to find my classes at University Park for the first time was quite the struggle.

I spent a very long time relying on Apple Maps for directions, and I still find myself using it occasionally if I must go to a building I have never been to.

As a result, I’ve decided to rate a few of the buildings on campus in terms of location, how confusing they are and their general design.

Willard Building

As one of University Park’s most iconic classroom buildings, Willard has an unnecessary amount of stairs. During the several semesters I did have class in Willard, it was always on the third floor.

Before even getting into the building, you will have to maneuver around the Willard Preacher. Once inside, you have to make the uphill trek to class.

If you choose not to climb the stairs, waiting for the very slow elevator while listening to construction makes this experience generally uncomfortable.

Overall, I give it a 6/10.

Forum Building

I’m okay with it now, but when I first had a class in Forum it definitely did not pass the vibe check.

It was usually a far walk from where I was, and its circular structure always confused me when I entered on one side and came out on the other.

Additionally, it’s kind of intimidating to be walking in Forum within 15 minutes of classes because the hallway feels alarmingly narrow. Not only that, but there’s normally a long line for the bathroom right after class.

6/10

Huck Life Sciences Building

This building is so cool. I’ve only had one class in it, but I really enjoyed it.

Its spacious architecture and wide windows make it feel very inviting. It’s calming to simply sit there alone or to do homework.

Another plus is that it’s not in an inconvenient location either.

8/10.

Carnegie Building

I am a bit indifferent to Carnegie.

It’s in an alright location, and I don’t have any particular beef with its stairs. However, its basement floor can be kind of creepy sometimes.

At least its computer lab is a nice, convenient touch.

7/10.

Chambers Building

The Chambers building is near the library and the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center. To me, it feels like a quieter corner of campus.

It has a lot of benches, and I used to stay after class to study there. Its stairs aren’t aggressive like the other buildings, and it doesn’t feel overly crowded like a lot of buildings, either. I think some of its vacant rooms would also make for great studying locations.

I can’t say I’ve ever gotten lost in here, so that’s an extra bonus.

I give the Chambers building a 9/10 rating.

