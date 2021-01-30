Tony and Grammy-award winning actor Leslie Odom Jr. brought storytelling, wisdom, discussions about race and even a brief moment of “Hamilton" tunes to Penn State.

The Student Programming Association hosted Odom Jr. for a virtual lecture at 7 p.m. on Jan. 29 as part of the “SPA Day” event.

The event was moderated by musical theater student Melody Munitz, who asked a variety of her own questions before taking questions from the live chat.

Odom Jr. did not always anticipate a career in the performing arts. In fact, despite his early start — he appeared in the Broadway show “Rent" at only 17 years old — Odom Jr. said he “[didn’t] necessarily have that much talent.”

“Kids are kids,” Odom Jr. said. “Kids are kids. All kids are hilarious. ... All kids are silly.”

Odom Jr. said his teachers saw that he possessed “some extra energy” and a general “fearlessness of getting in front of other people.” He said it was these teachers and other early mentors who steered him toward the stage.

He mentioned Michael Jackson as another inspiration, saying “he’d done some treacherous things,” but also saying Jackson was “like magic.”

“[Jackson] put out little films that were worlds,” Odom Jr. said. “I remember the making of Thriller, ... and I fell in love with more than [just] the video itself.”

He said he fell in love with behind-the-scenes footage of the music video, highlighting the technical aspects of the production as inspiring.

“Watching [the performers] in rehearsal, ... seeing Michael Peters teach them choreography,” Odom Jr. said. “I was fascinated.”

Odom Jr. went on to discuss how he viewed his work as an artist, discussing how working on “Hamilton" made him feel a special sense of importance. He discussed the pressure of working on a substantial piece like Hamilton and his emotions during the process of working through the show.

“Happiness and joy [aren't] the same thing to me,” Odom Jr. said. “Happiness is fleeting, but joy is a little more than that."

"There was a tremendous amount of joy during ‘Hamilton,' because I felt like I was doing something purposeful and we were having an impact. If you looked at me from the outside, [I don’t know] how happy I would have looked.”

He likened his work to Penn State’s football games, alluding to the emotions the players feel during each game.

“It’s fun for the fans,” Odom Jr. said. “But for the people doing it? There’s a seriousness there.”

Odom Jr. then discussed the changing political and social climates following the release of “Hamilton" and up to 2021.

“We’ve had to face some ugly truths about ourselves,” Odom Jr. said. “Some of those truths are uglier than we imagined. Some of them, we’ve yet to unpack how ugly they are.”

He discussed how he saw marginalization within the industry shifting and where he wants to see the industry advance in the future.

“It’s a new world,” Odom Jr. said. “When I got out of school, there wasn’t a Donald Glover or Issa Rae or Ava DuVernay. There’s been a proliferation of young Black talent. [But] there’s still a ways to go when you talk about people of color — it’s not only about the Black voices that've been ignored.”

He talked extensively about the importance of “making room for people to tell their stories” and the impact these stories can have for society.

“It gets harder and harder to discriminate against someone that you know,” Odom Jr. asid. “So when storytellers introduce characters that you may not come across any other way in your life, you change minds and hearts.”

Odom Jr. also discussed his album “Mr" and the gratifying experience in making music and collaborating with other artists.

“I am deeply satisfied with that as a creative experience,” Odom Jr. said. “Writing my own material for the first time and collaborating with other writers... I love that record. ... I desperately desire to make art that matters to [the audience].”

He ended the lecture portion of the night by giving advice to aspiring artists and college students.

“I started later than I wish I would have,” Odom Jr. said. “That’s what college is there for. You’re gonna need to know how to take risks and step out on faith.”

Odom Jr. closed the night with a performance of the song “Wait for It” from “Hamilton."

“Love doesn't discriminate, between the sinners and the saints.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT