Centre Safe has been working with LUNAFEST, an event that showcases women filmmakers, for the past 12 years — and that won’t stop in 2020.

Though the event is typically held at the State Theatre in March to celebrate Women’s History Month, Centre Safe will host a virtual screening of LUNAFEST on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the event will take on a virtual format and will be accessible 24 hours after one purchases a ticket. The event will begin at 5 p.m. and tickets cost $15. Registration ends at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

All proceeds will go to Centre Safe and its general fund, which provides service to women who have experienced domestic and sexual violence.

The proceeds will also benefit Chicken & Egg Pictures, which supports women filmmakers.

Executive Director of Centre Safe Anne Ard said the biggest change for this year’s event will be that the community cannot watch together.

“The biggest challenge is going to be that people really liked coming,” Ard said. “We had groups of people who would come together — book groups and copy groups and friend groups. They would gather their friends, and they'd come to watch the films together.”

Even though the camaraderie will be missing, Ard still found positives in having a virtual style event.

“I bought tickets for my sister who lives in Colorado and my daughter who lives in Kentucky, and this is great because they will get to share them and they would not if we were having them locally,” Ard said.

Centre Safe is already looking toward next year’s event.

Sarah McPherson, director of outreach and education with Centre Safe, is happy they are still able to hold the event, and is viewing the screening as “a test run” for spring 2021.

“I think the most important thing was to be able to offer [LUNAFEST],” McPherson said. “So we are already starting to think about next season… even if it is virtual.”

McPherson said the people involved at LUNAFEST have been “very supportive” with these changes.

“The LUNAFEST folks certainly have adapted and provide a lot of support, because this is a nationwide thing,” McPherson said. “A lot of other places hosting it have had to adapt as well, and [LUNAFEST] provides a lot of marketing materials and advice and the links.”

There will be seven short films shown for a total run time of 97 minutes, according to LUNAFEST’s website.

Ard gave praise for all the filmmakers who took part in the event.

“I have seen 12 years of a variety of short films for and about women,” Ard said. “Every single year they are extraordinary. Some of them are really moving… Every year I come away from [the films] in awe.

Despite LUNAFEST being virtual, McPherson thinks this format has the chance to garner more attention for the directors and their films.

“My hope and the hope of others is that [the virtual format] provides more opportunity for the films to be seen and to spread more awareness,” McPherson said.