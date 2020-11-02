The definition of slang varies from one person to the next, but some Penn State professors and students agree the use of slang is an everlasting tool of connection.

According to Carrie Jackson, a German and linguistics professor, slang is a form of informal language that is often transitory. She said certain slang words can be popular for a while, but phrases tend to move on.

Jackson said the word “cool” has been around for a long time, and the meaning has changed throughout the years. During her parents' generation, she said they got in trouble for saying “cool,” but now almost everyone uses it.

“Oftentimes, people associate slang with younger populations, but the fact of the matter is, all of us have slang,” Jackson said.

Jackson said people use slang words to show what group they belong to, or it can be used geographically. When discussing slang with her students, she said they often point out one word typically used in Philadelphia: “jawn.”

Usually, the word “jawn” can mean anything you want it to mean, but Jackson said she wouldn’t feel comfortable using it, because it’s outside her geographic group, as she is from Michigan.

Slang often gets mistaken as being a form of “broken language” or “broken English,” but professor Frances Blanchette said in a scientific sense, this doesn’t exist.

“Nobody speaks a broken language,” Blanchette, the assistant director of Penn State’s Center for Language Science, said. “All languages have their own grammar, their own sets of rules, and all different varieties of a language.”

For example, Blanchette used the way Northerners and Southerners speak. The way they structure their words are different, but it doesn’t mean one’s way of speaking is better than the other.

Blanchette said they are following a set of patterns and rules, and people who use these constructions know exactly what they’re doing.

“In the northeast, I might say ‘I might go to the movies,’ but in the south, some people might even say ‘I might could go to the movies,’” Blanchette said.

Blachette also said there is no such thing as an individual “breaking rules,” because linguistic diversity and language change arises when people use their own rule systems in different ways.

Moreover, student Rosa Padt looks at slang as an “ingroup” concept. She said people of the same age groups, friend groups or cultures tend to understand each other's words and phrases more than someone who is older or not from the same region.

Padt (senior-French linguistics and communication arts and sciences) said just as much as slang can bring people together, it can also be “dividing.”

“If you don’t know what the word means, then you're excluded from the group,” Padt said.

Padt said there’s also a time and a place where slang should be used. She said she typically doesn’t use slang much, but when she does, she’s around her friends where it comes naturally, as opposed to when she’s speaking to professors or her parents.

Also, Navin Viswanathan, an associate professor of communications sciences and disorders, said slang falls under language variation, and it’s often used in informal settings to build interpersonal relationships. He said slang distinguishes some groups from others.

“You can look at teenagers and they will have their own teenage speech,” Viswanathan said. “In any language you look across, this is going to be the case.”

Viswanathan said there is a sense that slang is somehow “bad” and not a good source of communication. But after years of studying language use, he said there is no superior form of language.

“Slang is fascinating to study,” Viswanathan said. “ I think it’s understudied because it’s kind of weird to bring somebody into the lab and say, ‘perceive this,’ but I think we should do it.”

Although slang can be fun, student Josephine Soddano said some people may avoid using slang or their native dialect so they won’t get judged or discriminated against. She said people think they have to hide a piece of their identity and their use of slang to avoid sounding “stupid.”

Soddano (senior-linguistics and mathematics) said slang comes in all different forms. She said the use of slang words depends on one’s region, race or culture. Soddano, who is from New York, said when it gets cold outside some New Yorkers say, “It’s brick out.”

“Slang brings us together in a way,” Soddano said.