The debate surrounding the best pizza joint in State College has been ongoing for years, and Penn State students often argue about where to get their next slice.

In my 20 years, I have considered myself quite the pizza enthusiast, so of course I felt it was time to put my tastebuds to the test.

I took a few trips downtown to figure out my own ranking and find the best pizza around.

7. Gumby’s

My freshman year go-to greasy food was always pokey stix from Gumby’s — but I have never tried a traditional pizza here before.

So, I got the 10-inch cheese. It was by far the thickest of the bunch, but not in a high-quality, doughy kind of way.

With the first bite, the layer of cheese slid right off. Underneath was a garlic undertone.

I would probably describe the pizza as something you’d find on a kid’s menu at some rundown joint in the middle of nowhere. It reminded me of a cheap frozen pizza I’d heat up. I didn’t really have the desire to finish even one small slice.

6. College Pizza

College Pizza kickstarted my obsession with the ranch dressing and pizza combination back in the summer semester of my freshman year, so this place holds a special place in my heart, no matter how gross I think it is.

I really like the location of the underground restaurant: it is the middle of downtown and perfect for those looking for a quick bite from surrounding apartments.

During my trip, I got a large slice for only $1.50.

After taking the first bite, there seemed to be grease on my fingers no matter how hard I tried to scrub it off.

The crust was average: it wasn’t thin, but it really wasn’t thick either.

The cheese was nothing special either, which is arguably the most crucial part to a pizza.

I think College Pizza is really for when you have one too many quarters in your pocket late at night, and you’re in need of some quick carbs.

5. Canyon Pizza

It was a Thursday morning that I walked into Canyon Pizza for my taste test. Just imagine the looks I got when I strolled into the place before noon on a weekday.

Despite the awkwardness of my visit, Canyon exceeded my expectations this time around.

I ordered one slice of plain, and the employees got the cheese stuck when they were separating it, so they gave me two for the price of one. The original price of one is only a dollar, so I appreciated that.

In comparison to College Pizza’s $1.50 slice, it was less greasy and I enjoyed the crust a lot more. It wasn’t something I’d get for a casual lunch, but I didn’t expect it to be this high in my ranking.

4. HiWay Pizza

HiWay Pizza has always been on my list to try.

I ended up getting the 9-inch cheese pizza, which was cut into four wide slices that I brought home and also shared with my roommates.

I personally enjoyed the parmesan scent I could smell even while walking home, but I could see how it would be too strong for someone’s liking. It was extremely cheesy and the sauce was also something I was a fan of.

The crust was larger than the others, yet still thin.

What was great about HiWay was the especially kind service. The employees took time to talk to me while waiting for my order.

This also seems like a potential “bring your parents” restaurant, so I will have to try that out next time they come to town.

3. Weirdoughs Custom Pizzeria

This was my first time ever trying State College’s newest pizza place, Weirdoughs Custom Pizza.

It strongly advertises its custom pizzas, so I decided to get a sweet tomato sauce, provolone cheese, balsamic glaze and pineapple (because pineapple DOES belong on pizza).

The crust was thin and the slices were small, which I really liked.

It was also really cheesy, but I could still taste the sauce perfectly.

I brought the rest of this one home to my roommates, and we devoured it together in less than ten minutes.

Even if the crust was a tiny bit airy, I still did my duty of eating the leftover pieces everyone else left in the box.

2. Margarita’s Pizzeria

I didn’t call ahead to order at Margarita’s Pizzeria — which customers are required to do due to the coronavirus pandemic — yet they were still kind and let me order a 10-inch pizza on the spot.

The pizza was cut into four wide slices, like HiWay, but the real outstanding aspect of this pie was the sauce. It was the strongest tasting part of the meal and by far the best sauce I had tried so far.

The cheese was perfectly melted and didn’t slide right off when I bit into it.

I ate this pizza outside, and I offered some of my extras to strangers just so they could experience this underrated pizza the way I was.

The building also had a fun, homey feel inside.

If it weren’t for this restaurant being across from town where I live, I’d definitely want to come and sit down with my friends for a slice here.

1. Snap Custom Pizza

I am a personal sucker for thin crust, crispy pizza, so Snap’s cauliflower crust option won me over quickly.

I ordered a margarita pizza and ate the entire thing.

I really appreciated the wide variety of options they offer, from dessert-like items with nutella to mac and cheese pizza.

The pizza is not so heavy that it makes you feel gross afterward, but it fills you up enough.

I have taken my parents to Snap when they’ve come to town, as it’s the perfect combination of a great sit down restaurant that’s both quick and good quality. I think this atmosphere is what really sets it apart from the others.

It’s also perfect for a date, catch up or a late-night bite — thus, it wins the number one spot in my pizza-loving heart.