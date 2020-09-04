The second week of the fall semester marches on as some students continue to struggle with the spread of the coronavirus. With all of the stress brought on by the coronavirus, some staffers at The Daily Collegian are using music as a way to cope.

This is a series created last semester at the Collegian, featuring a different staff member each week to show off some of their favorite tunes.

This week, opinion editor Ashley Hayford talks about some of her favorite songs, from her favorite boy band One Direction to alternative artists like Tame Impala.

Hayford (junior-digital and print journalism) has been working for the Collegian since spring 2019.

Hayford said she has always been a fan of music, but the spread of the coronavirus has given her more time to check out different styles of music and songs.

Even as she explored different genres of music, she said she still has a favorite genre and band she holds dear in her heart.

“My favorite style I’d say is alternative music,” Hayford said. “That’s just kind of been something that’s stayed with me since junior high, but I’ve always loved One Direction.”

Here are some of her favorite songs right now:

1. “Plastic” by Will Joseph Cook

2. “Gimme Love” by Joji

3. “Until We Get There” by Lucius

This song is notable to Hayford as it comes from a TV show she found memorable.

“It’s played during one of my favorite scenes in ‘New Girl,’” Hayford said. “It’s when Nick and Jess kiss for the first time and then they drive off, and it’s just so good.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

+3 How one Penn State student is using art to speak about social justice Amara Eke didn’t know she wanted to paint until she was a senior in high school.

4. “Hypersonic Missiles” by Sam Fender

“This is a song my brother and I really have in common,” Hayford said. “Sometimes when we’re in the car together, and I catch him singing it, I go, ‘Oh my God, I showed him that.’”

5. “OK” by Wallows

6. “Sunflower, Vol 6.” by Harry Styles

Hayford, who is a hardcore One Direction fan, has followed Harry Styles after he split off for a solo career. This is one of her favorites from his new album, as she finds it more upbeat and aligned with her taste.

“Since I’m a hardcore One Direction fan, I’m always gonna love Harry Styles and support all of them in their solo careers,” Hayford said. “But Harry is definitely my favorite. I feel like his style has definitely grown with mine.”

7. “Freaking Out the Neighborhood” by Mac DeMarco

8. “Mansard Roof” by Vampire Weekend

9. “Olivia” by One Direction

This upbeat and fun single by One Direction is a song Hayford has never heard live, because she said the band never performed it while they were together.

“It’s a song I definitely want to hear with all of them,” Hayford said.

Hayford had tickets to see Styles this past summer, which was unfortunately canceled. However, she said she’ll be able to return next summer. She’s hoping he’ll find a way to sing this song live.

10. “Crush” by Souly Had

Hayford said her friend Kaiya introduced her to this song. She said it brings up pleasant memories for her, like long car rides and summer.

“Every time [this song] comes up, I think about her,” Hayford said.

11. “10/10” by Rex Orange County

12. “Sun” by Two Door Cinema Club

13. “Let it Happen” by Tame Impala

Like “Crush,” this is another song a friend introduced to Hayford.

“It’s a song I feel like everybody likes, but it’s too long. But I’ll never forget memories of this song,” Hayford said. “It’ll always have a really close place in my heart.”

14. “Beware the Dogs” by the Griswolds

Hayford’s playlist can be found here.

MORE COLLEGIAN SOUNDTRACKS

The Daily Collegian staffers' fall 2020 playlists | Quincey Reese's top songs The fall semester is here and with the world being so different from what it used to be, it …