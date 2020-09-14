When many people think of an essential worker, who or what do they think of? A health care worker? Someone who works for the government?

With over 33 million American workers unemployed since the spread of the coronavirus started, the definition of an essential worker has shifted.

Musicians work daily to provide people with entertainment, however some people might not define them as essential workers. Many artists themselves believe their work is a necessity to their community.

In State College, musicians are everywhere.

From music majors to bands that perform downtown, some may say musicians are essential to the basic function — especially at Penn State.

Outdoor music has been popular since before the start of the coronavirus and is continuing in popularity as the spread continues. Places like J.L. Farm and Cidery and Cafe 210 West have had musicians perform, mostly outdoors, at a safe distance.

Anna Pearl Belinda, a local Penn State musician and a spring 2020 graduate who majored in anthropology, performed at Cafe 210 West on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Though currently working for the College of Engineering as an international experiences assistant, Belinda has been an advocate for music since she was little.

“Music is universal,” Belinda said, “You can find it in every culture and it is something that is constant for everyone. It’s all interconnected and music works with all the working pieces.

“If all these restaurants have shows, more people might come and benefit, not just the restaurant but the musician as well.”

There are also musicians around the area who still perform at local bars, mostly solo, due to social distancing guidelines.

The local band Lowjack, having performed at THON and bars in downtown State College before the coronavirus, has continued to be a contributor to the local musician community.

Jason Davoli, one of the members of Lowjack, has always had a “passion and addiction” to music.

Davoli has been performing every Saturday at The Phyrst during the spread of the coronavirus, and said he is “lucky” that he has a consistent show.

“I do feel like music is very important for people, but it is just a really tricky time to do that,” Davoli said.

Davoli said although music is important for many people even during the coronavirus, he said, “You have to do it right, and you have to do it safely.”

“[Music] is essential and important, and you feel it when it is live and people are singing along. It’s almost like an escape. Music is one of the things that brings everyone together, and it is especially needed right now,” Davoli said.

Even though live music is important, many artists have found ways to work around the pandemic. Most bands and musicians are recording music and writing. Some are even putting out live streams on social media.

Luke Cimbala, who works for The Band Junkies, has been promoting local artists and networking businesses to these artists before the spread of the coronavirus and especially now.

According to The Band Junkies’ website, the group provides “Local networking for a thriving musical community.”

Recently, the Band Junkies have been interviewing artists on its Instagram TV.

One of its videographers who helps with the production of the interviews is Matt Jacobs, who is also a musician himself.

Jacobs (sophomore-film) said he performs a lot of live original music as well as covers. He said he is planning on professionally recording his second song this week.

Jacobs said he uses music as “an outlet” for what he is feeling and believes others use music in that same way. He added music “brings people together,” especially in more difficult times.

“Everyone listens to music in the car when they are feeling a certain way,” Jacobs said, “To a lot of people, it is important to their emotional and mental health.”

Another local musician William Ryan has also been on The Band Junkies’ Instagram TV. As a graduate student in agricultural science and a local fireman, Ryan has played many shows around the State College area.

According to Ryan, the pandemic has halted live music and music in general, even though artists have found ways around it.

Music helps Ryan’s “mental well-being” and he believes music is a “necessary human need.”

“There is something about going out and having interpersonal connections with people and having live music there,” Ryan said. “Even if there are two people in the bar and you get feedback, there is an immediate reward.”

While Ryan understands why others don’t consider music essential, he believes it’s important for people’s mental health.

“As far as health and safety, it’s easy to argue that [music] is not. However, music is essential to our sanity,” Ryan said. “If the pandemic was not going, it would not be as hard to realize how essential musicians are.”