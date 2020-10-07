On Tuesday night, the creator of the #WhyIStayed movement Beverly Gooden and trans-activist and model Geena Rocero spoke at a virtual lecture sponsored by the Gender Equity Center, the Student Programming Association and Penn State World Campus.

Becca Geiger, the assistant director of the Penn State Equity Center, moderated the event.

Gooden recounted her experiences of domestic violence and why she stayed with her former abuser for so long.

“And I still stayed with him for various reasons. I stayed because when he graduated from college, I couldn't find a job in my field and he had the money," Gooden said. "And when you are in a situation like that, you remember those times [that they were gentle and loving], particularly when they're telling you I will never do that again."

Gooden said realizing that her life was in danger and she was not to blame for the abuse she received is what allowed her to build the strength and courage to leave that environment.

“It was really a wake-up call for me to realize that none of this had been my fault," Gooden said.

She also discussed how the #WhyIStayed movement was created. Gooden says she remembers TMZ releasing the video of Ray Rice, a former running back for the Baltimore Ravens, abusing his wife in an elevator and everyone on social media blaming his wife for staying in a relationship with him.

“I remember, even though it wasn’t about me and no one knew what I had been through, I felt it was targeted at me as a survivor," Gooden said. "I could feel the guilt and shame coming back. So I started to tweet a few things and I hashtagged them 'why I stayed.'"

Rocero shared her experience as a model, activist, producer and transgender woman from the Philippines currently living in the United States.

“In our culture in the Philippines, we have this very mainstream culture of transgender beauty pageants that exist within the conservative cultural background… The irony is not lost on me," Rocero said.

Rocero also spoke about transitioning as a teenager, becoming a prominent transgender beauty queen in the Philippines and moving to the United States to begin her career as a model. She said the climate in America in 2005 was not very accepting of trans individuals so she decided to hide who she was.

"This is 2005. There was not an out and proud trans model in the fashion industry at the time," Rocero said. "It was a very different context. I made a choice to hide who I was. I didn't tell people about my trans identity."

She also discussed the intimate partner violence transgender people, especially those people of color, experience and how this combined with the coronavirus pandemic can have severe consequences.

She said the American Medical Association declared there is an epidemic for murder of transgender women.

"At this moment, it is compounded with the context of a trans-person being in a family situation, living with a family member where they're not accepted within the context of that anxiety of how they're going to find jobs," Rocero said. "How are they going to even have a mental state where they could actually apply for a job? Because of their family situation, they’re being dehumanized in a place that should have been where they were loved and nurtured.”

Gooden said the coronavirus pandemic has created an environment for domestic violence to increase dramatically.

“Domestic violence increases as families spend more time together. COVID-19 was like the perfect storm of increasing domestic violence," Gooden said. "Isolation is one of the main tools that people who are abusive use to exert control over who they're abusing. So with lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, you have victims experiencing violence because there is nowhere to go."

Gooden said the best way to support victims is to provide them with community, the ability to make decisions for themselves and to be present.

“One of the things that was really important to me coming out of my relationship was being given back the autonomy to make decisions about my own life," Gooden said. "Because when you are with someone who is abusive, you don't have that. You don't have the opportunity to decide for yourself. You don't have control anymore."

Gooden and Rocero also defined love in relation to how the media depicts love for women such as themselves.

Gooden said her understanding and definition of love prior to her experiences of abuse centered around her partner. Instead, she has turned to seeking out maturity.

“Everything changed after abuse. I used to define love in a way that, you know, centered the lover. You know it didn't even center me. It centered him," Gooden said. "[Afterwards], I had an aversion to touch. I just didn't want anyone to touch me. Touch reminded me that it could become unpredictable. Now, love for me is gentle."

She discussed how she believes accurate and responsible media representations of Black women are severely lacking. Gooden said she rarely sees television shows or films that depict and center Black women being loved in a way that is healthy and desirable.

“Representations of love as a Black woman I rarely see, because the world doesn't love Black women. So it is not like I have an example of what that looks like on TV," Gooden said.

Rocero also agreed with Gooden stating there is a need for more nuanced and respectful media representation of marginalized groups, such as transgender people.

“My first interaction with media representation [in the United States] was the Jerry Springers of the world. Where trans-people are made fun of, being the laugh of the joke and all of the gambut of dehumanization — and that did a lot to my perception of myself," Rocero said. "When I saw that there are mainstream representations like this is how America treats a trans-person. America doesn't love me.”

The speakers also discussed the process of healing as victims of systemic oppression and violence. They said it is important in tumultuous times like these to find one's passion, rediscover things one loves and connect with loved ones.

“I think when it comes to healing, which is what I am really trying to focus on moving forward, is how do we get from constant pain to manageable pain to hopefully no pain," Gooden said. "And for me that is finding whatever it is that you lost during your time of abuse, because you lose a lot when you are under the control of someone."

