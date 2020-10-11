Penn State’s Student Programming Association hosted a virtual concert with pop star Noah Cyrus to kick off the start of Penn State Homecoming Week on Sunday night.

The virtual concert began with Cyrus introducing herself and her band members, Alias and Alex. The concert took place outside Cyrus’ house.

Cyrus explained how this concert was different due to the spread of the coronavirus. Then she began to play her first song of the concert, “Live or Die.”

During the concert, students were able to select a username and leave comments through a live chat feature.

“This is actually such a nice way to spend a Sunday night,” one viewer with the username “lf” said.

For the song “Young & Sad,” Cyrus explained how her band member Alias was taking over her dad’s — country music star Billy Ray Cyrus — part of this song.

Immediately after this song, Cyrus transitioned into “Ghost.”

Although the event was virtual, the singer still sought to keep energy high throughout the night.

“What’s up Penn State! Put your computers up!” Cyrus said.

During the performance, Cyrus shared her songwriting process for the next song, “The End of Everything,” as well.

She said she watched a documentary on YouTube called “Timelapse of the Future” as she wrote the song. According to Cyrus, the documentary shows the end of our universe rather than just the end of the Earth.

Afterwards, the singer encouraged fans to register to vote ahead of the upcoming presidential election on Nov. 3.

“You might as well love everything about the Earth while you’re here,” Cyrus said. “It’s such an important thing for us to focus on that climate change is real, which also brings me to the point if you haven’t registered to vote yet — please vote. It’s so important not only this year, but every year.”

Cyrus said 2020 is the first year she can vote and encouraged other first time voters to make it out to the polls.

After performing “The End of Everything,” Cyrus sang a cover of Mac Miller’s “Dunno.” She said it’s one of her favorite songs.

“I love Mac. Rest in peace,” Cyrus said.

Throughout the night, attendees continued to share their thoughts on the singer’s performance and the concert overall.

“The vibes rn so good,” user “e” said.

Others sent shoutouts for the favorite Cyrus songs as well as compliments to the singer’s vocal abilities and outfit.

Cyrus continued the show expressing her hope that all the viewers watching at home were doing well and staying safe.

Cyrus then played her next song titled “Again,” which was a collaboration with rapper Jahseh Onfroy, also known as XXXTentacion, who died in June 2018.

“Rest in peace to my friend Jahseh. Singing this song is definitely lonely without you and every time I sing it it hurts that we never got a chance to sing it live together. Every time I sing it, Jahseh, this is for you,” Cyrus said.

Afterwards, Cyrus sang “Almost Famous.” She said she wrote this song about the first time she thought she was in love.

For her last song of the evening, Cyrus performed “Make Me Cry.” This was her first time performing it live, according to Cyrus.

“This song always hits DIFFERENT,” a viewer with the screen name “Mami” said.

