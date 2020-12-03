Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian staffers’ playlists is a series started in spring 2020. Each week, a new staff member is featured to create a playlist of their current favorite songs.

This week's Collegian playlist featured staffer is lifestyle reporter Sarah Pellis.

Pellis (sophomore-digital and print journalism) started working for the Collegian as a news candidate during fall 2020. She is currently a music reporter.

Pellis has always enjoyed listening to music and was involved with it for much of her life.

“I did violin from third grade to when I graduated highschool,” Pellis said. “I did piano for 12 years and I sang in choir… that was fun.”

According to Pellis, her tastes in music were influenced by what her parents listened to while she was growing up.

“I was listening to Frank Sinatra, Billy Joel and Elton John,” Pellis said. “But I was listening to them so much I wanted to branch out a bit.”

Additionally, Pellis is a fan of indie, rock, pop and rap music.

Pellis said she listens to music “constantly” and calls it her driving force to get work done.

Here are some of Pellis’ favorite songs right now:

1. “Roslyn” by Bon Iver and St. Vincent

Pellis said this song has gotten her through some “rough patches,” and this is her favorite song from the playlist.

“I just listen to this song so much, and it makes me feel better,” Pellis said. “I get stressed out pretty easily.”

Pellis said this song helped her complete her schoolwork — especially with the online coursework.

“It’s my number one of 2020 on Spotify,” Pellis said. “It got me through [the year].”

Pellis said she loved the song so much, she wrote an essay about it in her ENGL15 class.

2. “Motion Sickness” by Phoebe Bridgers

3. “Myron” by Lil Uzi Vert

4. “Mystery of Love” by Sufjan Stevens

Pellis enjoys this song from the 2017 film “Call Me By Your Name.”

The song was critically acclaimed by music outlets and received a nomination for “Best Original Song” at the 90th Academy Awards, as well as a nomination for “Best Song Written for Visual Media” at the 61st Grammy Awards.

“That’s me and my friend's song,” Pellis said. “When we listen to our song together, I just go ‘Oh my God, yay!’”

5. “Rhiannon” by Fleetwood Mac (1977 live)

6. “i love you” by Billie Eilish

7. “Mai” by Josh Groban

Pellis called Grammy and Tony-nominated Josh Groban “the love of her life,” despite saying “not many people know him.”

Aside from making music, Groban is also an accomplished actor, appearing in films like “Crazy, Stupid, Love” and “Muppets Most Wanted,” as well as “Broadway shows such as Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.”

Pellis said she grew up listening to Groban and continues to listen to him to this day.

“Just ask my friends — I love him,” Pellis said. “He just has the most amazing voice.”

8. “I Can’t Make You Love Me” by Bonnie Raitt

9. “Falling” by Harry Styles

10. “Intertwined” by dodie

11. “Plain Jane REMIX” by A$AP Ferg ft. Nicki Minaj

12. “Lover, Leaver (Taker, Believer)” by Greta Van Fleet

13. “Mystery Girl” by Alexandra Savior

14. “Stay” by Post Malone

This platinum-certified single by Post Malone is one of Pellis’ favorites from the artist.

Released from Malone’s second studio album, “Beerbongs & Bentleys,” the song charted on the Billboard Top 100 in the Top 20.

Pellis said she saw Post Malone in concert at Madison Square Garden last October, calling the experience “crazy.”

“When he played [“Stay”] at the concert, he grabbed the guitar and smashed it afterward,” Pellis said. “And this was at Madison Square Garden!”

15. “Need 2” by Pinegrove

Pellis’ playlist can be found here.