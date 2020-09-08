The term “essential worker” is being thrown around frequently.

During the spread of the coronavirus, we herald these cashiers and shelf stockers as unsung heroes, who are giving us the privilege of buying that pack of Oreos we need to get through a debilitating pandemic.

I always wonder why, then, do we not treat these workers like the “heroes” they are?

I remember watching videos of people destroying shelves of products, or someone freaking out over an expired coupon they couldn’t use.

It’s these viral videos that pop-up online that make me think we need a reminder on how to better treat people who are working these thankless jobs.

That’s not to say I think Penn State students would go out of their way to destroy a display or punch a cashier in the guts after a coupon doesn’t go through. Personally, I don’t think the average person would do that.

However, as a former retail employee who found myself on the frontlines of a hungry and ravenous Black Friday crowd, there are plenty of things we can do to help essential workers out. Because, as a former Target employee, I can create a long list of microaggressions that have happened to me.

The empty Starbucks cups abandoned on the shelves. The disgruntled customer who’s curious as to why their expired coupon no longer works. That certain someone who stays just a few minutes after closing time.

None of that seems like a big deal, but these things add up. It’s the number one complaint my coworkers had about our customers. There was always a breakroom story of one guest who managed to ruin a perfectly mediocre day.

Basically, I just wish people would treat essential workers with a little more respect and understanding. For a better experience, here are some things I think we could all remember next time we go into a Target or our favorite restaurant.

1: Treat workers with more courtesy

If your coupon doesn’t go through, don’t take it out on the worker. Recognize where you made your mistake and end it there.

Don’t dirty up the shelves with your trash or unwanted items. It’s our job throughout the day to clean the store. That product you hid behind a stack of other things so you could come back later? We’ll most likely find it and have to return it.

Just try and think of the people who are cleaning up after you or the work that went into something as simple as making a display look neat.

2: Mask up!

Please, wear your masks during these times.

Whenever I step foot into a store or restaurant and see someone incorrectly wearing a mask, or not at all, I want to remind them that employees are risking their lives for us.

They risk illness every day for mediocre pay so we can eat, drink, travel, among other things. Regardless of your stance on wearing masks, the least you can do is try and protect those who are serving us.

3: Tip well if you can

If you have the opportunity to leave a tip for an essential worker, I highly recommend doing so.

Many essential jobs do not have great pay. Many frontline workers earn less than $10 an hour. If corporations won’t increase their wages, then we can show our appreciation by doing a little extra than necessary.

4: Remember that workers are people too

It’s extremely important to remember that during these times, essential workers are people too.

During the spread of coronavirus, which has had a negative impact on all health and income for many people, you may run into a worker who didn’t have a great day.

If you aren’t given stellar or maybe even rude service, try and be patient and recognize the times we are in right now. Most often than not, a cashier or the person behind the wheel of a Lyft probably gives efficient and proper service.

If you caught them at a poor moment, try and consider what they may be going through or thinking. Exercise care and don’t aggravate the situation.

5: Smile and thank them

One day, when I was working the cash register, an elderly woman came to my lane. After a smooth process, she said to me, “You have a beautiful smile. Thank you for helping me!”

It was an unnecessary compliment. It may have even toed the line a bit, but I still appreciated it.

I think the best thing you can do for someone is exercising some kindness. Giving someone a smile, and simply thanking them can remind them that they’re doing something worthwhile.

We all like to be shown a little kindness, after all.