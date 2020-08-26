The end of summer is here and school has started once again, meaning the five-month spring break Penn State experienced is over.

Even though this summer was categorized by the spread of the coronavirus, there are some pastimes many Penn State students have continued like listening to music.

Here are the top 10 songs some Penn State students would recommend adding to an end of summer playlist:

1. “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles

From Harry Styles’ latest album “Fine Line,” this is one of the summer’s top songs, and still continues to do well on the charts. “Watermelon Sugar” is currently in number one for the fourth week in a row in the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

“It gives you [the] summer vibes that were really needed for this summer and quarantine as a whole,” Jasmine Casey (sophomore- psychology) said.

2. “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion

3. “we fell in love in october” by girl in red

4. “Backyard Boy” by Claire Rosinkranz

The young pop artist had this song go viral on TikTok, and it continues to be an end of summer go-to. According to Buzzfeed, Rosinkranz did not even initially know “Backyard Boy” was popular on TikTok. The song even made it to some top played lists on Spotify.

5. “OK” by Wallows

6. “The Box” by Roddy Ricch

7. “invisible string” by Taylor Swift

Swift recently released her seventh number one album “folklore,” which displays her alternative side. “invisible string” is one of the most popular songs on the album.

The album quickly gained popularity. According to Billboard, “folklore” achieved the number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

Kelly McGarrey said “invisible string” gives her “good vibes,” because she enjoys the song’s orchestration.

“When you’re listening to it, it feels like you’re sitting in a woven hammock in a forest alone and I love that,” McGarrey (sophomore- division of undergraduate studies) said.

8. “Rain On Me” by Lady Gaga (with Ariana Grande)

9. “Supalonely”by BENEE and Gus Dapperton

Released in 2019 on the album “Stella and Steve,” this breakup song gained popularity while much of the United States was quarantining due to the spread of the coronavirus. It still frequently appears on TikTok.

“I started to play [“Supalonely”] for my nephews because I heard it from TikTok,” Autumn Barber (senior- psychology) said. “It’s been my number one this summer.”

10. “Heather” by Conan Gray

This end of summer playlist can be found here.