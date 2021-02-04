Even with a myriad of dining options in State College, many Penn State students tend to stick to familiar favorites and chain restaurants.

But, in hopes of broadening students’ palates, Chelsea Lefkowitz created an Instagram account called Taste of State.

Lefkowitz (senior-advertising and public relations) refers to Taste of State as a blog. She said it serves as an outlet for students and community members to bond over food.

Lefkowitz created Taste of State during the coronavirus pandemic to pursue her passion for food. As of Feb. 3, Taste of State has over 3,200 followers on Instagram.

A self-described “foodie,” Lefkowitz said running Taste of State has helped her experience new foods.

“I wish I had something like this when I was a freshman,” Lefkowitz said. “I want everyone here to be able to know where to go — whether that’s the most mainstream popular places or really small hole-in-the-wall restaurants.”

In addition to highlighting food at local restaurants, Taste of State has collaborated with multiple local businesses, including Weirdoughs Pizzeria, BRGR, Roots Natural Kitchen and Are U Hungry. These collaborations often involve giveaways of gift cards or free food.

Lefkowitz believes building these connections is a mutually beneficial way for Taste of State to gain followers, as well as for locally owned companies to gain new customers.

Zahi “Zee” Elhaj owns two restaurants in downtown State College — Are U Hungry and Big Bite.

Elhaj has partnered with Taste of State multiple times for giveaways — notably one in September, where two people were selected to receive one free pizza every week for a year. He estimates over 100 people came to the event.

“With [Lefkowitz’s] reach, we’re able to get people who have never [been] to Are U Hungry or Big Bite to come in and try [them] out,” Elhaj said, “and we like it because it’s not an ad. It’s different coming from a platform like hers — focused on good food in State College.”

Taste of State also partnered with student-run companies like JERPA Jeans. Austin Thomas founded JERPA Jeans, a clothing company that specializes in sherpa-lined jeans.

Thomas (senior-supply chain management) said JERPA partnered with Taste of State for a giveaway of JERPA jeans, hats and masks in September 2020.

He thinks collaborations between small businesses can be mutually beneficial, and said working with Taste of State has been an “amazing opportunity.”

“Small businesses know where each other are coming from, especially in the Covid environment,” Thomas said. “So having the chance to help each other out is really cool. We both gained followers from it, and the winners of the giveaway benefitted too. It’s [a] win-win.”

Even after she graduates, Lefkowitz still has plans for Taste of State.

“I want to pass it on to someone passionate about food, advertising and connecting with others,” Lefkowitz said. “I want Taste of State to thrive and continue on past my time here.”

RELATED