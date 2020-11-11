The Penn State Student Programming Association will host writer and comedian, Seth Meyers for a virtual lecture at 7 p.m. on Nov. 16.

The lecture is free for Penn State students and is funded by the student-initiated fee. Students who are interested in the virtual lecture must register to the event through the following link in order to obtain a free ticket.

Seth Meyers is most known for his work on "Saturday Night Live," where he was head writer for nine seasons, and the talk show "Light Night With Seth Meyers."

Meyers also produced popular animated series "The Awesomes" and voiced the show’s main character, according to a SPA press release.

