Fetty Wap said he understands the difficulty of remote learning — and he sought to bring a little bit of fun to Penn State students Friday night through a virtual concert hosted by the Student Programming Association.

The virtual concert and chat session was kicked off by Nik Steacker, SPA’s concert chair.

“I hope y’all are being safe out there; we’re going to have some fun with a couple throwbacks — let’s do it," Fetty Wap said.

Fetty Wap explained how it’s different doing a virtual show, but it’s "fun" as he went into his next song, “Jimmy Choo."

“I really hope y’all are being safe, you know, it’s getting crazy out there — still getting crazy as times progress. Keep your masks on at all times everywhere you go, while you’re getting food and your Uber Eats," Fetty Wap said.

Fetty Wap transitioned into his next song, “All In My Head (Flex)."

“Fetty got them vocals tho fr," one viewer with the username “Mami” said via the event's live chat function.

During the event, Fetty Wap introduced rapper Monty to perform alongside him on the same stage.

“You know I got Remy Boyz's Monty with me. We’re going to keep it going, making sure y’all keep turning up," Fetty Wap said.

Montana Buckz, otherwise known as Remy Boyz's Monty, is a rapper who is a part of the band Remy Boyz.

“We love Montyyyy," one viewer with the username “Erika” said.

After introduction, Monty began his first song, “Know S---," which features Fetty Wap.

“Penn State, what up? We’re going to keep having fun, we’re going to keep turning up. Let’s do it!” Fetty Wap said.

Fetty Wap then went into his next three songs, “Jugg,” which features Monty, and his own two singles, “Wake Up” and “Again."

The pair then moved to their next song, “Birthday."

“Shout out to y’all at Penn State — being able to do this virtual thing and classes and all that. So we’re going to make sure you’re having some fun tonight," Fetty Wap said.

After performing "My Way" and "679," Fetty Wap began his debut song, “Trap Queen."

“We have been waiting for this," one viewer with the username “Abby” said.

“I told y’all it’s crazy out there, so we came to make sure y’all have some fun. We’re having fun — I’m definitely having fun," Fetty Wap said. "If I’m making you have fun, I’m very happy."

The rapper closed the night with "Couple Bands" and "Flip Phone" after performing "Speed."

“Thank you, Fetty. You sound amazing wow!!” one viewer with the username “Tommy” said.

