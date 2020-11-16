Austin Nace’s first memory of Pokémon was in kindergarten. His best friend brought his GameBoy to class with a copy of “Pokémon Ruby.”

That weekend, Nace (senior-mechanical engineering) went to the store with his parents to pick up a copy for himself.

“For the most part, I’ve been a fan of the series since,” Nace said.

Now, Nace is the president of the Pokémon Society at Penn State — a club focused on the world of Pokémon.

The Pokémon media franchise consists largely of video games, with new entries still being released, according to Nace. Additionally, an anime, a trading card game, movies and phone apps are several ways the franchise has branched out.

Nace said the club celebrates all aspects of Pokémon and not just the video games themselves.

“From the video games, to the trading card game and anime, we really just want to give people who [love the franchise] a place to relax,” Nace said.

While the club celebrates all aspects of Pokémon, the majority of their time is spent on a mechanic of the video games: Pokémon battling.

In the games, players collect unique creatures known as Pokémon and use them to battle other Pokémon or players, according to Pokémon’s website.

These Pokémon battles have carved a unique competitive niche, in which players often compete with one another in events and tournaments.

According to its website, the Pokémon Company often holds major tournaments featuring players from around the world to compete and battle against one another. Even the trading card game has a competitive scene that is officially sponsored by the company.

The Pokémon Society at Penn State often participates in competitive battles within its own club and also travels to other venues where tournaments are being held, such as the Charlotte Regional Championships.

Another yearly event is its unique “Penn State Pokémon Challenge.”

In this challenge, eight or nine club members are spread across campus, and others are tasked with finding and battling them to win “gym badges.”

According to the Pokémon Society’s website, “those that obtain seven or more badges earn the right to participate in the Champion’s Cup on the second day of the event.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, many of these in-person events are no longer possible.

However, Tyler Sampsell, the vice president of the Pokémon Society, said the club was able to transition itself toward a now virtual setting.

“Luckily, we have a lot of things that translate over nicely to an online environment,” Sampsell (sophomore-cybersecurity) said.

The club uses a free online chat app, Discord, to communicate with its club members, according to Nace. Through this app, members can come together and participate in online events the club holds.

For instance, the club utilizes a free website known as “Pokémon Showdown” that mimics the mechanics of the game to hold online battles and tournaments, according to Sampsell.

“[With this website], you can build Pokémon teams to use and battle against each other,” Sampsell said.

The club also holds “Fakémon” events, a term referring to fake Pokémon that are drawn by fans. Sampsell said they give out prompts for club members to use to make their own drawings.

Additionally, the club also participates in the trading card game online.

Mitchell Miller has attended the club since his sophomore year. Now a senior, he said the club has definitely changed, and virtual events have somewhat “killed the atmosphere” of the club.

“When you’re all there in the room, you could talk to everyone,” Miller (senior-geology) said. “It’s a lot more immersive, and you feel a lot more involved versus interacting with everyone on a screen.”

Despite the online nature of the club, officers and members still encourage those interested in Pokémon to attend one of the meetings.

Nace said people have attended the club through many different levels of interest. Similar to Nace, Sampsell entered the franchise due to an interest that carried on from his childhood.

“The first games I played were Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, I believe,” Sampsell said, a pair of games released on the Nintendo DS console. “Then I played every single generation afterward, because I just fell in love with it immediately.”

According to Nace, a “generation” refers to the game’s release cycle in which a new game is released every couple or so years that takes place in a new “region,” featuring new and returning Pokémon that players can catch and use.

Some have even joined due to their casual interest in the popular phone app, “Pokémon Go.”

“At the very least, there’s definitely a lot of people on campus who know about Pokémon,” Nace said. “Even if [someone] doesn’t really ‘know’ Pokémon, they see something like Pikachu and go, ‘oh yeah, I know that.’”

Some Pokémon fans even have their favorite “generation,” and for Nace, that’s generation III.

“That’s where it all started [for me],” Nace said. “I’m always gonna have a soft spot [for that].”

Yet, even with the massive amount of creatures, each with their own unique design, features and personality, most fans also have their favorite Pokémon.

For instance, Miller’s favorite Pokémon is Metagross, a robotic, metallic creature designed to resemble a spider.

Sampsell’s favorite is Snorlax, a large Pokémon that often does nothing except sleep and eat. And Nace’s favorite is Toxtricity, a lizard-like Pokémon called the “punk-rock Pokémon.”

“I’m just a huge punk-rock and metal fan in general,” Nace said. “So when I saw this Pokémon, I immediately knew I loved it.”