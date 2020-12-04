To raise money and feature local musicians, Centre County United Way held a virtual concert on Dec. 4.

The concert featured almost two dozen local performers.

The Centre County United Way raises and distributes money to 28 partner agencies that help with education, financial stability and health services within Centre County.

“We identify the needs of our community, and we help fund the programs that meet those needs,” Wendy Vinhage, the Centre County United Way executive director, said.

According to Vinhage, one in four Centre County residents benefits from a United Way program.

The Centre County United Way held its first virtual concert in April via Facebook Live to replace their previous in-person fundraisers that were canceled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Every dollar counts, whatever you can donate is going to help out these agencies,” Angela Steco, the host of the livestream, said.

The first concert raised over $20,000 to be given to United Way's partner agencies. For the second concert, many of the previous artists chose to perform again.

“In Centre County, if someone wants to give their money to make the community better, but they don’t know where they want to give it, when they give to the United Way, it’ll go somewhere that matters,” Steve Samspell, a volunteer on the Centre County United Way Board and Penn State communications professor said.

The performers recorded videos of their performances before the concert. The livestream on Centre County United Way’s Facebook featured holiday songs and other pieces from the performers.

“I’m so glad we can still share music,” performer Elizabeth Webb said.

