Typically, Penn State football fans can expect to hear the same songs played during a game to give Beaver Stadium its usual atmosphere.

Last year, Beaver Stadium was voted the best college football venue in the country in USA Today’s “For The Win 2019 Ultimate Stadium Bracket.”

One of the people tasked with creating the atmosphere at Beaver Stadium is PJ Mullen, Penn State’s director of marketing. Mullen graduated from Penn State in 2007 with a degree in telecommunications.

Mullen said his responsibilities during football games are focused on the atmosphere, crowd, videos on the big screen, music and fireworks. He said he works with the goal of putting on the best show every year.

While selecting songs for football games, Mullen said trying to unify thousands of people is not necessarily about playing new songs. Instead, Mullen said he plays songs students, parents, kids and grandparents have heard at Beaver Stadium for years.

“Whenever we are going through the songs at the games, we mentally conditioned our fans for the past several years to react to certain items and to know when a certain song plays it means a certain item is happening on the field,” Mullen said.

During games, Mullen said the players and fans know what specific sounds are and what will be coming next in the game.

“We are always trying to keep things fresh, especially for the warm up. The team, the guys and coaching staff all like certain songs, and we are always trying to maintain a new vibe there,” Mullen said.

While Mullen said he likes introducing new songs in the stadium, classics like “Sweet Caroline” and “Livin’ on a Prayer” will continue to be played.

To narrow down the songs for football games, Mullen said 30 interns also give input. The football players provide songs they would like to hear while warming up.

“We have to keep in mind we have age ranges in the stadium from 3 years old to 95. We have to think what’s going to get everyone going and be appropriate for the fanbase,” Mullen said.

Mullen said the stadium’s remixes are a major factor in creating the typical game day atmosphere.

“I can see the students jumping up and down, and the [alumni] doing the same thing,” Mullen said. “Sitting up in that chair and being an [alumnus] myself, I can feel all the energy in the stadium, and there’s really nothing better than that.”

Mullen was unable to describe plans for this upcoming season just yet. He said the marketing department doesn’t really have any guidance yet from the Big Ten or Penn State.

Additionally, many Penn State students also have favorite game day songs and remixes.

For example, Nathan Sanchez said his favorite song played at the games is the “The Lion King” EDM remix.

Sanchez (senior-kinesiology) said he would add more EDM music if he had to change the football playlist. He said his favorite “hype” song played at the games is “Up Down (Do This All Day” by T-Pain.

However, Nick Plakans said he wouldn’t change anything about the music played at Beaver Stadium, because he thinks the current music makes the atmosphere special.

Plakans (junior-security risk analysis) said his favorite song to hear during football games is “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers.

