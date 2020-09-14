An anonymous donor contributed a $3,000 gift to the Penn State School of Theater's fund.

The intent of this fund is to be able to offer any needed financial assistance to students in the School of Theatre.

The anonymous contribution has since inspired other supporters of the program to donate.

Donations will be used to further "A Greater Penn State for 21st excellence" which aims to cement Penn State as one of the nation's top public universities.

As of Monday, the fund has already been able to raise a total amount of $9,550.

