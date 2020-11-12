Whether it’s during a walk down the street, a study session in the library or a party with friends, nearly everyone listens to music on a daily basis.

What differs is how we choose to gain access to our favorite tunes.

As the industry has shifted away from a physical product, streaming has emerged as the most popular avenue for listening to music.

Here is the breakdown of the most popular music streaming services today.

Apple Music

For owners of Apple products, Apple Music is the go-to music streaming service.

The first three months are free, followed by a $9.99 monthly charge. Students are in luck, as they can take advantage of a reduced rate of $4.99. However, there is no free version like many other platforms offer.

Apple Music’s vast library of over 50 million songs makes the platform second to none in terms of content.

Music videos, song lyrics and personalized playlists are great added features that allow for an excellent streaming experience.

Spotify

As one of the more high-profile streaming platforms, Spotify offers an extensive library of music and playlists.

In addition to its convenient free version that contains ads, users can upgrade to Spotify Premium for $9.99 a month after two free months. Students qualify for a $4.99 reduced rate that comes with access to Hulu.

Spotify features a variety of playlists based on artist or genre in addition to podcasts.

One of the most popular features of the service is “Spotify Wrapped,” which gives listeners data on their most listened to songs in a given year.

Amazon Music Unlimited

After three months of free service, Amazon Music Unlimited charges $7.99 per month for those with an Amazon Prime membership and $9.99 on its own.

The platform offers unlimited access to all of the songs in its library with limitless skips and the ability to listen offline.

A wide selection of podcasts distinguishes Amazon Music from most popular streaming services and is complete with HD quality audio.

Pandora

Pandora is another solid option for streaming as the platform features a wide selection of music with lyrics included.

Pandora’s most notable asset revolves around custom playlists based on artists or individual songs.

While its free version would be sufficient for many, Pandora offers two options for upgrades.

For $4.99 a month, Pandora Plus removes ads and provides unlimited skips.

Pandora Premium stands at $9.99 per month with a $4.99 rate for students. With the more expensive plan, users gain complete access to the platform’s library.

YouTube Music

Listeners can stream from YouTube Music for free with ads, but for $9.99 a month after a three-month free trial, YouTube Music Premium allows users to create and share playlists, as well as download music.

The conversation can be taken a step further by exploring the merits of streaming platforms rather than purchasing songs or albums individually through the iTunes store, for example.

Over time, methods of obtaining music have evolved from records and CDs to digital downloads, but in 2020, streaming is the best choice.

Streaming music allows for an accessibility to music never seen before in history. For avid music listeners, paying for unlimited access to millions of songs on demand is much more convenient than individually purchasing each song or album one desires.