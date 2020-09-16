Meghan Nardella has kept herself busy the past few years at Penn State.

Nardella (junior-music education) is involved with the Penn State Thespian Society, the Student National Association of Teachers of Singing, Pennsylvania Music Educators Association (collegiate division), the Arts and Architecture Buddy System and serves as the secretary and public relations manager for Penn State Concert Choir.

She has also been involved with some of the School of Theatre’s productions, and is a social media intern for the School of Music.

On top of that, a typical School of Music student has to take about 18 to 20 credits a semester, according to Nardella.

“[These clubs have] all been really important to me,” Nardella said. “I think the School of Music clubs as a whole have been the most influential to my collegiate studies.”

Nardella, whose major has an emphasis on secondary choral education, said concert choir and her voice studios have been most important to her.

“Concert choir has taught me a lot about making music as a group, being with other people and a lot about listening,” Nardella said. “And being a part of the voice studios has really helped me find confidence as a performer and as an educator.”

But, Nardella’s love for Penn State music education isn’t recent. She said it dates back to her middle school days.

“I had a middle choir director that went to Penn State for music education,” Nardella said. “I thought she was the most amazing person on the planet, and she still is.”

Nardella said she wanted to come to Penn State for music education to be like her teacher, but she had her doubts in early high school about pursuing an arts major.

“I was thinking about actually majoring in chemistry or chemical engineering,” Nardella said. “Something that would be easier to have professional success in... that wasn’t as risky as the arts.”

But when it was time to start handing in applications and auditioning, Nardella said there was “nothing else I could possibly do with my life besides music.”

Now, Nardella said she has performed more as a soloist than her younger self could have imagined.

“I’m really grateful for that,” Nardella said. “It’s been a lot of performing experience.”

She was even in last winter’s undergraduate recognition recital, which she said was one of her favorite performances. Nardella said this is a selective recital meant to feature performers who are chosen after doing well in their performance evaluations.

“I think being in the School of Music, I have to learn a lot of different types of singing,” Nardella said. “I’d consider myself well-versed with a bunch of different styles.”

After graduation, Nardella’s goals include teaching music in some way, possibly for a high school choir, and eventually hopes to get her masters so she can teach on the collegiate level.

“I’m unsure yet if I want to do choral conducting or voice performance to teach private voice,” Nardella said. “But my end goal is definitely to teach collegiate.”

Moreover, Nardella said Dr. Christopher Kiver, the director of concert choir, taught her the “ins and outs of being a musician.”

“Meghan is a wonderful ensemble member,” Kiver said via email. “She’s an excellent musician with a lovely voice and always prepared for rehearsal.”

Kiver added that Nardella is a positive influence on other members of the concert choir.

“She does a great deal behind the scenes, serving on the concert choir executive committee and being our social media guru,” Kiver said.

Natalie Ondrey, one of Nardella’s peers in the School of Music, has gotten to know Nardella through taking music classes, singing and working on musicals and other Thespians projects with her.

“She is a hardworking and empathetic presence in everything she does, and I’m so grateful to know her,” Ondrey (senior-secondary english education and integrative arts) said. “Whether she’s a student, performer, teacher or producer, Meghan constantly raises the bar.”

Ondrey said Nardella stands out because she “consistently outworks everyone around her.”

“She uses not only her passion for music and her incredible mind, but also her compassion and thoughtfulness,” Ondrey said. “She leads with her heart.”

MORE LIFESTYLE COVERAGE