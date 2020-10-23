Superheroes on the big screen are overwhelmingly male, and women are commonly reduced to love interests and sidekicks.

Major producers of superhero films such as Marvel and DC share the blame for this harmful trend.

For example, in the “Iron Man” series, Pepper Potts is the only notable female character and primarily serves as Tony Stark’s personal assistant and love interest.

In the “Captain America” trilogy, Peggy Carter plays an important role in the first film as a Strategic Scientific Reserve agent and one of the founders of S.H.I.E.LD.

However, Carter still serves as just a sidekick and love interest for Rogers in the end.

In the latter two “Captain America” films, “The Winter Soldier” and “Civil War,” Black Widow became the most notable female character.

Black Widow, also known as Natasha Romanoff, remains one of the most prominent heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So, one must wonder why it has taken so long for the studio to grant her a solo film. But, “Black Widow” is scheduled for release on May 7, 2021, after several delays due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When looking at the “Thor” films, Jane Foster stands out. Unsurprisingly, her existence revolves around serving as Thor’s girlfriend.

In the third film “Ragnarok,” a new female sidekick, Valkyrie appears in Foster’s absence.

Foster will make her return to the series and is rumored to take on the figurative role of Thor in “Thor: Love in Thunder,” which will be released in February 2022.

Marvel’s “Black Panther” made headlines in 2018 as the first film with a Black superhero lead.

Even though King T’Challa stars as the Black Panther, the film features a number of strong female supporting characters, such as his tech-savvy younger sister Shuri and the Wakandan warrior Okoye.

While the aforementioned films demonstrate that women can be strong and important, it is only when they are supporting men, which cannot be considered adequate representation.

To date, the world has only seen two feature-length superhero films with a woman as the lead.

In 2017, DC’s “Wonder Woman” became the world’s first motion picture starring a female superhero and the first directed by a woman, Patty Jenkins.

The highly-anticipated sequel, “Wonder Woman 1984,” will debut in theaters Dec. 25.

It’s mind-blowing to think the mainstream film industry achieved this feat just three years ago, while nearly every male superhero from Spider-Man to Batman has appeared in solo films several times over.

In 2019, “Captain Marvel” was Marvel’s first ever female-led film.

Its sequel, directed by Nia DaCosta, will hit theaters in 2022.

Despite recent improvement, representation of women in superhero films has a long way to go.

Marvel and DC — the producers of 10 of the 25 highest-grossing films of all time — possess an enormous influence

A study by the Women’s Media Center that examined gender representation in sci-fi and superhero films from 2009-2018 concluded that out of 211 films, just 29 (14%) featured female solo leads.

The lack of women in prominent roles sends a troubling message to audiences. Superheroes are regarded as strong, righteous and honorable people who save the world.

When men predominantly play such characters, this ultimately plays into society’s perpetual misogyny.

With heroines Wonder Woman, Black Widow and Captain Marvel all slated to lead upcoming films, one can only hope their success will inspire the much-needed advancement of female characters in the superhero genre.