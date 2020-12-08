Brian Alfred has taught in the School of Visual Arts at Penn State for over six years. But Alfred’s passion for art extends beyond the classroom.

Alfred recently curated a group show that features multiple artists at the Miles McEnery Gallery in New York City.

The show is titled “Sound and Color” and showcases works that combine music, sound and art.

“I am always thinking about music and sound in relation to art,” Alfred said. “I wanted to create a platform for those two things to merge.”

Alfred said he wanted to feature younger, contemporary artists who incorporate music into their work in the show — whether their work be figurative or literal.

Some artists in the show created very literal works of musical and sonic elements, while others took a more abstract approach to speaking about songs and sounds through their work.

“[The show] makes your mind wonder about how sound is working in all of these images,” Alfred said.

The show was inspired in part by Alfred’s podcast, “Sound and Vision.”

In the podcast, Alfred explores the artist's relationship between sound and visual works. Almost every artist featured in “Sound and Color” has been a part of Alfred’s podcast.

Anastasija Jevtovic is the director of publications at the Miles McEnery Gallery where Alfred’s show is exhibited.

“There’s a lot of connection between art and music over the course of our history,” Jevtovic said. “All the works [Alfred] selected encompass this as a theme.”

Jevtovic said she was impressed by the lineup of artists Alfred was able to assemble for the show, who were from around the country.

“I think we have some really wonderful works that I’m very proud to have displayed,” Jevtovic said.

The show also features the work of two Penn State alums – Danny Ferrell and Devan Shimoyama.

Ferrell graduated from Penn State in 2014 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in drawing and painting and has used his experiences at Penn State to kickstart his career as an artist.

“I like to make things that are colorful and have pretty boys in them,” Ferrell said.

Ferrell said his experiences while growing up certainly help shape his work today, and he tries to use his work to celebrate his sexual identity.

“I want to make images that are celebratory and normalize the idea of a gay person existing in space,” Ferrell said.

Ferrell said he finds there are lots of stories in visual art that portray gay men as sad and oppressed, and he wants to change to that narrative.

“I want to add some happiness to that history,” Ferrell said.

Ferrell’s painting for the show portrays his partner during a trip they took to Palm Springs in 2019.

Ferrell has synesthesia, a condition where he blends sound and color and numbers and letters, so the idea of combining visual art with sound was nothing new to him.

He said he wanted his painting for “Sound and Color” to be a “kaleidoscope of colors” that reminded him of the sounds he was experiencing that day in Palm Springs with his partner.

“I wanted to make visual the ambient noise of Palm Springs in that painting,” Ferrell said.

Ferrell said he has leaned heavily on music as a form of relief throughout his life, and that it has a lot of influence on his art – making him a perfect fit for “Sound and Color.”

“Music was a really big escape for me in middle school and high school,” Ferrell said.

Alfred echoed Ferrell’s sentiment about using music and art as a form of escape. He said he feels that many people have turned to creativity as an outlet from all that has happened in 2020.

Alfred said he is happy that “Sound and Color” can serve as an outlet for that creative content.

“Everyone is communicating in a different way now,” Alfred said. “That urge to digest creative content is coming through.”