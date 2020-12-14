Not even five months have passed since Taylor Swift released her surprise whimsical, cottagecore masterpiece, “folklore,” which many deem to be the peak of her career.

Yet the singer is back with her ninth studio album “evermore” that surpasses “folklore” in beauty, storytelling and lyricism.

The Daily Collegian’s lifestyle editors Becky Marcinko and Jade Campos provide their takes on Swift’s latest release.

Taylor Swift transcends lyrical genius and technical artistry in ‘evermore’

By Becky Marcinko | Lifestyle Editor

Taylor Swift’s lyrics are frequently the star of her extensive — and incredible — discography. But, in her latest surprise release “evermore,” Swift has achieved a lyrical maturity that is not present in any of her previous records — and I’m absolutely obsessed.

Many millennials and Gen Z have grown up with Swift. Swift’s evolution in songwriting resonates with us. Her discography echoes phases throughout her life and her steady increase in maturity.

Swift has kicked off her 30s with two stunning sister albums that display emotional and artistic growth.

Admittedly, Swift’s vocals and simple chord progressions were never the highlight of her previous music: It’s been here lyrics. However, her collaborations with Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff and William Bowery — or Swift’s partner Joe Alwyn — have allowed her to fully flourish as the developed lyricist and storyteller she is.

In an interview for The Guardian, Antonoff said he is “extremely drawn to female artists who are being brutally honest.” He then referred to iconic musicians like Kate Bush, Fiona Apple and Bjӧrk.

“evermore” is absolutely Swift’s most “brutally honest” album and mirrors the artistry of Kate Bush, Fiona Apple and Bjӧrk.

There’s also a hint of change in Swift’s vocals in “folklore” and “evermore.” She’s embraced a bit more of a deeper sound that fits perfectly with the instrumental and lyrical complexity of “evermore.”

I completely adored the aesthetic of “folklore.” It seemed to be released perfectly in conjunction with my cottagecore phase. Was Taylor Swift secretly monitoring my TikTok and Twitter feeds? Regardless — I was in love with “folklore.”

As “folklore” tells the story of multiple characters crafted by Swift in a slightly more melodramatic fashion, “evermore” continues Swift’s fascination with storytelling with even more creative and experimental musicality.

Swift’s subtle obsession with old poetry and literature has allowed her to evolve into a stunning writer — and poet, in my opinion. I can’t even fathom the creativity and mental illumination necessary to create lyrics like, “Your touch brought forth an incandescent glow, tarnished by so grand.”

“evermore” leads me to escape to a fantastical, witch-y setting of literature and songwriting genius. I’ve gone on plenty of “I am the main character” walks around my neighborhood while listening to “evermore” and directing movie scenes in my head — which is the spirit I think Swift intended to inflict on listeners.

The album is so poetic and creates such a vivid story; I could easily see it becoming the score of a jukebox musical, similar to the recent musical “Girl from the North Country” where various songs from Bob Dylan’s discography were used to tell the stories of characters living through the Great Depression.

I thought Swift had achieved the zenith of songwriting with “betty” on “folklore.” Though I still love “betty,” I was definitely wrong.

The opening track, “willow,” is one of my favorites on the album — and in Swift’s entire discography.

The mystical, glowing “willow” music video was my first introduction to the album on release night. As a continuation of the “cardigan” music video, the “willow” video draws listeners in to engulf themselves in the Renaissance-esque world Swift depicts in the rest of the album.

I am in love with Swift’s various dresses in the “willow” video. The white and the blue dresses perfectly capture the vision of the album.

Moreover, I would easily consider “evermore” a no-skip album — meaning each track is fantastic and there is no need to skip any songs while listening.

However, my favorite tracks include “willow,” “champagne problems,” “gold rush,” “ivy” and “closure.”

Through using the same chord progression as fan-favorite song “All Too Well,” I think “champagne problems” is a more pronounced and sophisticated version of the 2012 song from “Red.”

“gold rush” is transcendent. As Swift suddenly transitions to the section where she sings “What must it feel like to grow up that beautiful?”, the song changes a bit sonically. This is one of my favorite parts of the album. I cannot compare any of Swift’s previous work to this song, but especially to this section.

One of my favorite elements of “evermore” is some of the more experimental sounds throughout. “closure” is heavily reminiscent of Icelandic singer-songwriter Bjӧrk with its unconventional choices that seem wrong but blend into perfect harmony to depict an emotional breaking point, regret and frustration.

I could absolutely see “closure” being the next trending song in contemporary dance, as the possibilities for visual performance art presented with the song are endless.

“closure” is perhaps Swift’s most artistically daring song yet — and I love that energy. Seeing Swift jump outside of her comfort zone of her typical sound is refreshing.

However, the absolute standout track of the album is “ivy.” The song continues the witch-y motif in many other songs. It is the only song on the album I’ve had on repeat for hours already — much like I did with “betty” following the release of “folklore.”

I think “ivy” has the most poetic lyrics on the album that dance together to form what is possibly the best song in Swift’s entire discography.

Much like poetry, the lyrics in “ivy” require a deeper analysis to fully grasp the beauty — regardless of the listener’s interpretation of words.

As an avid Swiftie for most of my life, I think “evermore” displays Swift in her truest form. There’s passion behind each of the songs, and I can’t wait to see her continue this fire in future works.

Taylor Swift reaches the zenith of her career with ‘evermore’ as a musician and storyteller

By Jade Campos | Assistant Lifestyle Editor

Perhaps in 10 years we will all ask ourselves, “where were you when Taylor Swift announced her 2020 surprise releases?”

Honestly, I’m still trying to process the fact that “folklore” ever happened. The day when I groggily woke up on my living room floor — after already being late for work — to the news that a new album was dropping still feels so surreal.

And yet here we are, two albums later. It feels like being thrown in the middle of a tornado, and I love it.

But, fair warning. This review is subject to change and fluctuation. It took me a couple of months for a few songs on “folklore” to grow on me.

“folklore” and Swift’s December follow up “evermore” are the zenith of the singer’s career. It seemed impossible for Swift to become even more ~ Taylor Swift ~ after “folklore,” though “evermore” is an all encompassing experience of her talents as a songwriter, storyteller and musician.

The album opens with the lighthearted, folksy “willow,” which is reminiscent of “cardigan,” the first single from “folklore.” The single’s music video picked up right where “cardigan” left off, connecting the two albums as — what Swift calls — “sisters.” The open-ended finale of the video makes it easy to believe that there could be a third surprise release soon — and this time we’re not as naive. Maybe.

“willow” is somewhat of a shallow opening especially in comparison to the remainder of the album, and with Swift’s habit of setting up the entire journey of an album with the opening track. It’s cute, but it’s not powerful or grabbing like the immediacy of “the 1” from “folklore” with the poignant “I’m doing good, I’m on some new s---.”

But “evermore” gets better if you just hang tight — it might even surpass the creativity and grandeur of “folklore.”

“evermore” may not be as cohesive in the stories that are shared throughout the album, considering “folklore” contained a teenage love triangle scattered throughout, but it’s so much more vivid in its overall storytelling. Each song has an entire lifetime contained within four minutes of acoustic bliss.

A few of the clear standouts from “evermore” are easily “champagne problems,” “gold rush,” “no body, no crime” and “dorothea.” The tracks tell stories that are so vivid it almost feels like you’ve personally experienced them. Did I leave my boyfriend stranded at his proposal? Wait, no, I was caught up in murdering my best friend’s husband.

It’s a facet of Swift’s abilities that she’s been cultivating for some time now, and I feel she just gets better and better with each album. The songs are so detailed it’s impossible to believe she doesn’t have some kind of personal stake in every story.

Another endearing facet — at least for long time fans — is the callback Swift makes to her entire career. I can’t tell you whether it’s coincidental or another one of her sneaky Easter eggs, but there’s moments when the old Taylor sneaks back in.

The guitar progression of “cowboy like me” is nearly identical to “Tim McGraw,” Swift’s first single ever. And after the police sirens dissipate in “no body, no crime,” it feels like being transported back to 2006 with the opening of “Should’ve Said No.”

I feel like this is a sign that Swift is becoming more accepting of her past and more secure in her present. Usually when she releases an album it’s as if it were the first thing she’s ever created. She completely forgets about the previous album and everything we went through as a fandom, and moves onto a completely new era.

But this isn’t that. Swift has clearly had enough time to reminisce on the years she’s spent as a songwriter and a person. “coney island” is a melancholy slice of this new person she’s become, in which she takes the time to remember all of her relationships that went sour.

“evermore” has a very strong country vibe throughout the entire journey, which particularly shines through on songs like “cowboy like me” and “no body, no crime.” Swift isn’t reverting back to old ways, but certainly adding onto her skills in practically every genre.

Ultimately, “evermore” is a beautiful mix of “Holy Ground” and “The Lucky One,” both from Swift’s 2012 “Red.” A gentle reminiscence on a relationship gone south while taking a step in another person’s shoes.

Just as the album opens, though, “evermore” closes on a somewhat low note. It’s not terrible, though it’s certainly not comparable to the breadth of the album.

Swift has had troubles in the past with creating albums that are sonically cohesive. Obviously, every album can’t be perfect, but I think she got pretty close with “1989,” “reputation” and “folklore” in that there were no tracks that clearly didn’t belong.

“closure,” however, sticks out like a sore thumb on “evermore.” As always, Swift doesn’t miss with the lyrics, but the production is an oddity. There’s no other way to describe it than coming into the kitchen late at night, opening the cabinet and having a slew of metal pots fall everywhere. It just doesn’t work — the instrumentals or vocals. The song feels unfinished.

The song “evermore” is a perfect way to close the album. However, Bon Iver’s part on the song feels almost forced. Swift’s very subtle intro is suddenly interrupted by the feature nearly three minutes in. It’s really disappointing considering how well the two paired for “exile.”

However, this makes me excited for the two bonus tracks. “the lakes” was such a lyrical treat on “folklore,” that I can only imagine “right where you left me” and “it’s time to go” are even more beautiful.

Maybe my mind will change come tomorrow, but Swift will always surpass everything she’s ever done — and that is proven to be true with “evermore.” I never thought it was possible for her to come back with something greater than “folklore,” but “evermore” takes the cake as — so far — the pinnacle of Swift’s career.

Okay, now I need to prepare myself in case “woodvale” comes out.

MORE ALBUM REVIEWS