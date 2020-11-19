Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian staffers’ playlists is a series started in spring 2020. Each week, a new staff member is featured to create a playlist of their current favorite songs.

This week’s Collegian playlist featured staffer is student life reporter Ariana Krammes.

From the ‘80s to TikTok music, Krammes (senior-digital and print journalism and English) is an avid listener of all kinds of music.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic, Krammes said it has been hard for her to listen to music like she used to. She said if she could go to concerts again, she would.

“I don’t listen to music as much, because, before the pandemic hit, I was listening to more music when I was on campus walking to and from work or class,” Krammes said.

Here are some of her favorite songs right now:

1. “Nicknames” by Dayglow

2. “I Love Us” by The Regrettes

3. “OK” by Wallows

4. “Roadkill” by The 1975

The 1975, an English indie pop rock band, has gained popularity in recent years. “Roadkill” is from the band’s latest release in May, “Notes On A Conditional Form”.

While the band was formed in 2002, it debuted a new sound in its 2013 album “The 1975” that brought it fame. The album topped charts in the United Kingdom and reached the Top 30 in the Billboard 200.

Krammes has seen The 1975 five times in concert, and the band is one of her favorite. She said indie is one of her favorite genres.

5. “Like That” by Doja Cat

6. “Apple Cider” by Beabadoobee

7. “Fame” by David Bowie

8. “Just What I Needed” by The Cars

The Cars, a late ‘70s American rock band, released “Just What I Needed” on the 1978 album “The Cars.” It hit the Top 30 in America and charted in several other countries as well.

“While [“Just What I Needed”] did not come out in the ‘80s, it captures that ‘80s vibe,” Krammes said. “I've been listening to a lot of ‘80s music lately, and when I am not listening to that, a lot of what I listen to is inspired by ‘80s music. I like the songs that sound really nostalgic.”

9. “Girls On Film” by Duran Duran

10. “Why Can’t I Be You?” by The Cure

11. “Know Your Rights” by The Clash

12. “Hard To Explain” by The Strokes

Another indie band, The Strokes released “Hard To Explain” in their debut 2001 album “Is This It.”

In 2009, the album was named “Album of the Decade” by New Musical Express. Soon after, Rolling Stone ranked it at No. 2 behind Radiohead’s “Kid A” album.

“I feel like there are a lot of indie fans at Penn State, but I feel like you are [either] in that sub-group or students listen to frat music. I feel like indie is very subjective,” Krammes said. “Mainstream artists that you hear on the radio are really known, while indie you have to dig, and you go down a rabbit hole.”

13. “Pink” by No Rome

14. “One More Time” by Pale Waves

15. “Golden Hour” by Kacey Musgraves

Krammes’ playlist can be found here.

RELATED