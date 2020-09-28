I walked downtown blaring Travis Scott’s 2016 album “Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight” on my way to try his notorious burger.

Videos of Gen Z students driving up to McDonald’s and ordering the Travis Scott burger while blasting “Sicko Mode” into the drive-thru speakers have been all over my TikTok. The Travis Scott Meal has become an internet sensation.

As the first celebrity McDonald’s has ever partnered with for a meal since Michael Jordan in the early 90s, Travis Scott had big shoes to fill, and he is exceeding all expectations.

The limited-edition burger has been selling out in McDonald’s restaurants across the world, and for a company that produces two billion hamburgers every year, the meal’s popularity was unprecedented.

Even though Travis Scott’s meal has turned into a meme on social media, people are still coming out in droves to try what was the star’s signature order since his fameless days in Houston.

While waiting in line for my order to be filled, I could hear murmured conversations around me about the Travis Scott burger. Students getting their fast food fix before heading out for the night were laughing about the phenomenon of the meal together at separate tables.

And even when I overheard people ridiculing the trend and the burger itself, it seemed like everyone already had the infamous meal in front of them. On a Saturday night, the restaurant was packed and the talk of the town was about the rapper’s creation.

The elevated burger boasts 100% fresh beef, topped with pickles, onions, two slices of melted American cheese, ketchup and mustard. What sets it apart from a regular Quarter Pounder is the added crispy bacon and lettuce that Travis Scott swears by in his order, according to the McDonald’s website.

When I finally got my hands on the sought-after burger, I was surprised by its simplicity. The flavors all blended well together, but it would not take a Michelin star chef to create this recipe.

Bacon and a beef patty might sound like a little too much protein for one burger, but together with the sweet pickles and crisp lettuce, the meal tasted savory and satisfying.

Washed down with soda and McDonald’s signature french fries, I can confidently say that even with all of the critique for the burger’s basic ingredients, I still completely devoured it in under a few minutes.

Even though the meal is receiving some heat online from people claiming it is just an over-hyped, bland burger, I still had to try it for myself. I’m a fan of Travis Scott’s music and went to the concert where he graced the Bryce Jordan Center in 2019 during my freshman year.

Anyone who knows Travis Scott and his work knows that he goes all out for almost everything he does. His “Astroworld” concert included a Ferris wheel and a rollercoaster ride for lucky fans, a monster-sized replica of Scott’s head and bright bubble gum-colored laser graphics that were projected onto a huge video screen that hung over the crowd.

The rapper is all about creating an out-of-this-world experience for his fans, who expected nothing less from this burger that he has been heavily marketing on his social media accounts and is already selling merchandise for.

Nevertheless, getting to eat like a pop culture icon and superstar for $6 is not a bad deal. Seeing celebrities branch out from partnering with high-end brands to fast food is refreshing, and I can’t wait to see what Travis Scott does next.

MORE REVIEWS

+3 Weirdoughs has potential to be a State College pizza staple | Blog I think State College is lacking in great pizza. On Friday night, I was hopeful this was abo…