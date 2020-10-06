Don’t be alarmed if you see a “Men in Black” agent on campus — it’s just a Penn State freshman trying to meet new people.

Many students are struggling to find ways to socialize under social distancing guidelines. The restrictions on public gatherings and visitors in residence halls are some of the rules students have to follow.

This was particularly tough for student James Gans who was excited to meet new people during his first full year at Penn State.

“I know I was excited to hang out with my friends in their dorms and hang with them there,” Gans (freshman-computer science) said.

Gans said he found the new rules restrictive and limited his ability to interact with others.

His solution?

Gans dresses up in a suit and tie, puts on a black baseball cap and dons a pair of sunglasses. His goal is to replicate an agent for “Men in Black,” and he’s offering “Men in Black therapy” for $5.

During a therapy session, Gans meets with a client one-on-one and provides conversation and advice while in character as an agent from the “Men in Black” film franchise.

“I had this suit, and my roommate had an extra pair of sunglasses,” Gans said.

The Men in Black films follow members of a top-secret organization monitoring alien activity. Gans borrows terminology and tropes from the franchise while communicating with a client such as “checking with headquarters” or that “he wipes his memory after a session.”

“I don’t have an actual memory wiper, sadly,” Gans said.

Gans’ inspiration did not initially come from the “Men in Black” films. He said the main idea for this project came from a random YouTube video he saw while on campus.

“I stumbled upon a YouTube channel called Anthpo where he dressed up as a cow [for cow therapy],” Gans said.

After asking his roommate for advice, Gans thought a similar concept would be a weird yet fun way to meet new people. Knowing he brought a suit to dress up as a “Men in Black” agent for Halloween, Gans’ idea was finalized.

With his idea ready, he began to put up several posters across campus through places like the HUB and his residence hall. Gans noticed people finding the advertisements amusing, which made him happy.

“People are seeing it in a weird time of COVID, and when they can’t do many things,” Gans said.

Despite incorporating some of the film into his sessions, Gans mostly drops the character while talking to someone face-to-face.

“I take it pretty seriously,” Gans said. “I try to be an actual friend and listen to them and give them feedback.”

Gans said while talking with one client, he took off the sunglasses and managed to have an “actual conversation” with them.

Additionally, Gans wants to be friendly to all of his clients, avoiding the “stone-cold Men in Black” character.

“I’m just a Penn State student doing this for fun, but you can get something out of it [too],” Gans said. “I don’t make people call me Agent J, or anything. I’m just James to them.”

Gans said “fun” is the number one priority for him due to the coronavirus making it difficult for others to find entertainment with socializing.

Jonathan Rizzardi, a Penn State student and Gans’ mentor from the Penn State LEAP program, was not particularly fond of the idea at first.

“I was afraid nobody would take him up on it, as it was a unique idea to me at the time,” Rizzardi (sophomore-computer engineering) said via email.

However, Rizzardi thinks he’s “been proved wrong,” and has begun to think highly of how Gans is able to safely socialize in a creative way. He hopes people will follow Gans’ lead by finding new and safe outlets for meeting people.

“I think we all need to be a little creative with how we meet new people during this difficult time and James has found a great way to do so with his MIB Therapy,” Rizzardi said.

Gans hopes to keep this going as long as people are willing.

“The first two weeks or so, I was getting a lot of people adding me and Snapchatting me,” Gans said. “I always have the suit and sunglasses ready.”