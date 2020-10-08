October has arrived. The leaves are changing, the weather is getting colder and Halloween is soon. But there is another staple that starts this month — fall fashion trends.

Fashion trends are often changing, and some Penn State students make sure to keep up with them. As the seasons change from summer to fall, it is time for some new fashion trends to emerge.

Abbey Castor said fall is a good time to start layering outfits. Castor (senior-communication arts and sciences) said she’s a “really big fan” of cardigans this year.

“The furrier, the better honestly, and there’s so many patterns you can mix and match with,” Castor said. “I think 2020... is deep blue for Pantone, and I’ve been kind of incorporating blue into a lot of my outfits. I don’t really have a lot of darker colors in my closet, so I am trying to expand, and incorporating the color of the year into my fall fashion has been really fun and new for me.”

Castor said she likes to add pops of color into her outfits to match the changing colors of the trees, and to create an “earthy feel” for her outfits. She also said she likes to accessorize with necklaces, rings and other types of jewelry.

Evan Mehalov said he is seeing a lot of monochromatic outfits on campus this year to go with the change in season.

“I really love matching sets and stuff like that just because it’s so cohesive and looks so intentional,” Mehalov (sophomore-marketing) said.“Especially with nude tones, a lot of different browns and tans blended together all throughout one outfit, it’s just kind of very neutral and interesting.”

As for accessories to go with his favorite fall fashion trends, Mehalov said he is a big fan of necklaces and belts. He said chain belts are “really funky,” because they “elevate” outfits with little effort.

Mehalov is also on the search for a fashionable mask to wear with his outfits, but he has had difficulty getting one.

“I actually haven’t been able to get a cool [mask] yet because anytime I see them on Instagram and stuff, they’re always sold out,” Mehalov said. “I’m gonna find one that I really, really like, but I just haven’t gotten there yet.”

Along with Castor and Mehalov, Morgan Seiff is also keeping up with fall fashion trends. Seiff (senior-film) said she does a lot of thrifting to create her wardrobe.

“There’s just certain styles that I think will never not be a trend, especially in the fall, like high necks, hats and scarves, and I just like to take those really classic pieces and then kind of add a little pizazz to it,” Seiff said.

Seiff also praised young people for becoming more involved with second-hand shopping and thrifting.

“A lot of younger people have been really experimenting with their style recently, all this stuff like the ‘dark academia’ and the ‘cottagecore,’” Seiff said. “Just like the kind of unconventional ways that young people are exploring themselves, like their identities, with fashion.”

Seiff said she has been getting inspiration from the “dark academia” fashion herself. She said she likes to wear berets and hats with her fall outfits.

“I’m always a little self-conscious to wear berets because it’s like ‘Oh, that girl is so pretentious. She’s wearing a beret.’ But I find them kind of empowering, I guess… in the same way people wear heels and find them empowering,” Seiff said. “Hats in general… I feel like we need to embrace them again as a culture; I think they’re super cute.”

Seiff said face masks have offered a lot of opportunities for people to accessorize. She said she has seen many people get creative with making their own masks.

Tierney Smith is also keeping up with the fall fashion trends. Like Castor, she admires Earth tones.

“I don’t do a lot of color in my wardrobe all year, so I love fall because I can totally get away with it,” Smith (senior-biobehavioral health) said.

Smith said layering is another trend she uses in the fall, especially in central Pennsylvania, where the winters are “so cold that you can’t even look cute.”

“It is definitely comfort over style, but the fall is not too cold yet, so you can get away with wearing normal-sized blazers, a jacket or stuff like that,” Smith said.

As for accessories, Smith said jewelry and jackets are a staple of her wardrobe, though she likes to keep it “simplistic.”

“I don’t know if they count as an accessory, but I love jackets. I have way too many jackets that I don’t wear, but I think they can just make or break an outfit,” Smith said.

Smith said fall fashion is “all about exploring your identity.”

In the past, Smith used to buy her clothes at Forever 21. But, she said she has started to experiment more. She said 80% of her current wardrobe is “thrifted, or second-hand or hand-me-downs.”

“With maturity, I’ve realized that anything can be fashionable if it is special to you,” Smith said. “I think fashion can be really empowering.”

