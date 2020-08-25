The Student Programming Association will host a virtual concert with singer, songwriter and dancer Jason Derulo at 8 p.m. on Aug. 27.

The concert is free for students with verification of their WebAccess IDs.

Since the start of his career in 2009, Derulo has sold over 30 million singles and achieved over eleven platinum singles, including “Talk Dirty," “Wiggle," “In My Head," and “Whatcha Say."

The event can be accessed through the link provided upon signing up for the event here. Registration for the concert is available on SPA's social media as well.