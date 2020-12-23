As the world slipped into a shutdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, people turned to social media for entertainment. Many people, including Penn State students, believe the year has been defined in “phases” — such as “Tiger King,” TikTok and whipped coffee.

Although TikTok was created before the pandemic began, many students said it was a defining aspect of their quarantine.

Student Jamie Skreptach said TikTok trends that defined different “phases” of pop culture during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 seemed to change almost weekly.

“What ever video was popular — that’s what everybody would do at the time,” Skreptach said.

Skreptach said she thinks TikTok influenced a lot of these pop culture “phases” throughout the year.

“I did try the whipped coffee — but it didn’t work out for me,” Skreptach (senior-forensic science) said.

Skreptach said she didn’t watch any of the popular shows that were also TikTok trends — like “Tiger King.”

“I watch crime shows. That’s really all I watch,” Skreptach said.

Samantha Bryn said she tried to stay away from TikTok after weeks of begging from her friends to download the app. When quarantine hit, though, Bryn (freshman-wildlife and fishery sciences) said she had no other choice but to download the app.

“I was very adamant about lowering my screen time and not downloading another social media app, and then quarantine hit,” Bryn said. “I said ‘you know what? I have the free time, so I might as well.’ And now I’m addicted.”

Like Skreptach, Bryn joined in on many trends she discovered through social media including indulging in “Tiger King,” whipped coffee and redecorating her room.

However, Jeannie Milmerstadt said she didn’t personally take part in any of these pop culture phases, but “read up” about different trends.

“I’m not a big TV show or movie watcher,” Milmerstadt (freshman-computer science) said. “I do watch a lot of ‘Friends.’”

Milmerstadt said there was an evolution of pop culture phases throughout the year “to keep people occupied.” She said she thinks this includes “challenges” and TikTok dances.

“I’m not one to [do any TikTok dances],” Milmerstadt said. “I usually just watch.”

Joseph Banuelos said he did not take part in any of these pop culture phases either.

“I thought they were interesting to see how everyone went along with it and sort of followed one another,” Banuelos (junior-political science and economics) said.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Banuelos said he thinks there are less social media trends now.

“People are just making videos that express themselves,” Banuelos said. “It’s very interesting to see how one thing can catch on, and the next thing you know, everyone’s talking about it.”

Rather than following new pop culture trends, Banuelos said he rewatched his old favorite shows, and started some new ones like “Schitt’s Creek.”

For Adam Norris, quarantine defined a few of his own phases over the past year.

“I just kind of went with the flow,” Noris (sophomore-mechanical engineering) said.

Norris said he’s taken up a “home gym kick,” because he has concerns about how safe public gyms are. As the weather gets colder, Noris said he’s started to work out in parking garages to break the wind.

According to Norris, quarantine gave him the time to pick up old interests, like jazz music and various video games.

Like many other students, Norris caved and watched “Tiger King,” because he felt like he had to.

Audrey Carrell said she is “addicted” to TikTok. She watched “Tiger King,” but didn’t try whipped coffee.

“I think it’s all fun. I enjoy it,” Carrell (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “‘Tiger King’ was good — I watched it with my family.”

Carrell said she thinks many “phases” originated from people looking for something to do with their time.

“I watched a lot of movies — just like movies on Netflix and stuff,” Carrell said. “I rewatched ‘New Girl.’”

Carrell also thinks her social media usage increased throughout 2020.

But, Margaret Matous said she tends to stay off social media when possible.

“I rejected that kind of entertainment, I suppose,” Matous (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said.

Matous said she thinks pop culture trends and “phases” during the coronavirus pandemic have occurred slightly as a distraction for many people.

“I hate TikTok,” Matous said. “It puts really bad expectations on people. Social media, in general, has been proven to decrease mental health.”

Instead, Matous has been watching mostly “comedies or historical dramas” throughout the year. She recently watched “The Great” on Hulu, which is about Catherine the Great of Russia.

“[I] don’t know if it’s historically accurate, but it’s very entertaining,” Matous said.

Nathan Alvarado said people had nothing to do but “resort to their phones” during the quarantine, which caused many of the trends. However, Alvarado (junior-aerospace engineering) believes the past few months have been defined by more than pop culture trends.

Alvarado said the Black Lives Matter protests and the presidential election were crucial parts of 2020 that created distinct periods in the year as well.

Moises Hernandez said he participated in many pop culture trends during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

“‘Tiger King…’ was one of the most bizarre things I think I’ve ever watched,” Hernadez (sophomore-biobehavioral health) said.

Hernandez said he “never really got into” whipped coffee, but his sister did.

Moreover, Hernandez said he spent a lot of time on TikTok in the spring and summer, but this has decreased since starting school again.

“Every week there was always something new online,” Hernandez said. “It’s what everyone was doing.”