In late May, many Black students shared negative experiences with Penn State organizations like THON, greek life and the University Park Undergraduate Association through the @black_at_pennstate Instagram account.

However, some Black students said they are able to find comfort and a sense of camaraderie in student clubs and organizations focused on diversity.

National Society of Black Engineers President Imani Murray said NSBE is a “family” to her.

“Some of my closest friends are in NSBE, and it’s not just because we are engineers,” Murray (senior-materials science and engineering and Chinese) said. “We bond because we all want to be successful, and we really just understand each other’s backgrounds and what we’re going through. I couldn’t imagine being successful without them.”

Murray said she feels safe in NSBE and in the Paul Robeson Cultural Center, but she doesn’t know whether or not she feels safe on campus, especially prior to elections.

“At Penn State, I know I'm Black. Whereas a white person might walk around and go ‘I’m a Penn State student.’ No, I'm a Black Penn State student, and that comes first,” Murray said. “When I walk in [the HUB-Robeson Center] there’s a table full of Black people that are always there, because they claim that space, but they claimed it in a white space. I feel like I’m always being looked at because I'm the minority. It’s difficult knowing that I’m always singled out.”

Murray also said her classmates are “constantly” doubting her group classwork answers despite her answers being correct.

Black Caucus member Janiyah Davis (junior-criminology) said friendships within Black Caucus tend to be more meaningful than those in her other clubs.

“Black Caucus relationships go a lot deeper. It’s a lot more comfortable, [since] I’m not as relaxed [in other organizations],” Davis said. “When I go to Black Caucus meetings, I go because I’m excited, and I want to talk to them. Whereas a lot of other clubs I’m in it’s like ‘Aw, I have a meeting that I have to be at for this thing.’”

Davis said she doesn't feel safe on campus, and her nervousness has increased since the Black Lives Matter protests began in the summer.

“I know that if I were to be put into a situation [on campus], it would be like ‘oh, look at what’s going on over there’ as opposed to ‘let’s help her’ or ‘let’s do something about it,’” Davis said. “I think now [racism] is more upfront.”

Before the protests, Davis said many students of color experienced discomfort from primarily microaggressions. However, she believes some students have become more candid in their racism.

“‘Oh, you’re uncomfortable? I totally didn’t mean to,’” Davis said, imitating other students’ behavior before Black Lives Matter protests began. “Now it’s like, ‘I definitely did, and what about it?’”

Davis also said Penn State’s process for reporting racial bias is unhelpful, because the university rarely takes action.

“You can report [racial bias], and [Penn State] will send out a very vague, sketchy message and say ‘we don’t stand for this,’ but nobody knows what happened, because they don’t say what happened,” Davis said. “How can you preach to be such a diverse and inclusive place, and you can’t even stand up for your students?”

Davis said it’s difficult for Black students to see others who have been called out for racist behavior without any repercussions as they continue to be “promoted by the university.”

BLUEprint Vice President Daniel Gizaza said he also does not agree with the way Penn State handles racial bias.

“I definitely have felt uncomfortable [on campus], especially over the past summer with how the university dealt with situations that occurred with students who decided to overtly show their racism and their disregard for others,” Gizaza (senior-marketing) said. “The lack of action by the university is still very uncomfortable to me. I’m still upset at what they did and how they reacted –– their lack of reaction.”

Penn State Vice Provost for Educational Equity Marcus Whitehurst said the university is not allowed to publicly reveal sanctions for any student accused of discriminatory acts due to FERPA, a federal law that prohibits disclosure of a student’s educational record.

Whitehurst also said a task force to review the Student Code of Conduct was launched last summer as part of Penn State President Eric Barron’s commitment to address racism, bias and intolerance.

While Whitehurst said the university recognizes some student behavior is “offensive” and “repugnant,” it does not necessarily violate the Student Code of Conduct.

According to Whitehurst, universities are limited in sanctions in regard to the First Amendment that “prohibits taking action that infringes on an individual’s freedom of speech.”

“Penn State is committed to upholding the principles of freedom of expression under the law, but we must continue to support and value our students who might be the target of such negative behaviors,” Whitehurst said via email.

K-Pop Music and Dance member Daysia Parmer said she is introverted in class and on campus, but is more comfortable in KPMD, because her clubmates are “similar to each other.”

“Being a white student at Penn State, you don’t have any inclusivity problems. Race isn’t a factor in meeting people, in going places,” Parmer (junior-psychology) said. “You don’t have to think about that, that’s not a concern. Whereas, being a Black student at Penn State, it’s constantly on your mind. You’re just painfully aware that you’re Black and there is a difference.”

Parmer said although she has never personally experienced discrimination at Penn State, she still feels “on the edge” when she is downtown and overhears political conversations among older men and Trump supporters.

BLUEprint President Nirvana Horton said she never realized how differently people of color were treated until she arrived at Penn State.

“This one lady, she touched my hair without my permission, because one day I was wearing a wig and then the next day I had braids,” Horton (senior-human development and family studies) said. “Even in my first year English 15 class, I had to argue with a white man because he didn’t think my essay was impactful, because I was talking about dismantling white supremacy.”

Horton, who is from Philadelphia, said that there is a “liberal type of acceptance” in the city that sometimes differs from State College.

“Little things like that kind of made me more aware that being Black is so much deeper,” Horton said. “It represents a whole lot, because people don’t understand the hassle that we go through.”

