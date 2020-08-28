Nicole Byer brought many laughs to Penn State students during a question and answer session hosted by the Student Programming Association Friday.

Byer is the host of the Netflix series “Nailed It!” and also appeared on MTV’s “Girl Code.” She is also the host of the podcast “Why Won’t You Date Me?”

“Our committee has been wanting to bring her for a while,” Priti Khire, SPA’s Lectures Committee Chair said.

Khire (senior-biostatistics) described the event as “pretty exciting.”

“It’s basically like a welcome back to school,” Khire said.

According to Khire, the light-hearted and comedic livestream aimed to have students interact and engage with Byer to try to help forget about anxieties for the upcoming semester.

Byer opened the event by describing where she comes from and how she thinks her past has shaped her as a person. She said she is from Monmouth County in New Jersey, and grew up going to New York City to see Broadway shows.

Byer then said she has been an active stand-up comedian since 2008, and has been acting for even longer.

She said she studied acting at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City after high school.

The Q&A was hosted by SPA member Colton Lucas. He asked Byer some questions about how she has been handling herself during the current spread of the coronavirus.

Nicole responded by describing herself as “fully a people-person who’s not around people.”

“It’s hard, and not in a good way,” Byer said as she explained her current difficulty in not being surrounded by people.

She described her busy life before the spread of the coronavirus, which included going to auditions, being on set and recording podcasts.

Lucas (junior-digital and print journalism) then moved on to ask Byer about the hobbies she has recently picked up to keep busy.

“I pole dance more, [and] I started roller skating,” Byer said. “I rewatched 'Drag Race…' just a lot of bulls*** to fill the days.”

Moreover, Byer gave advice to aspiring stand-up comedians and actors.

“Smoke some weed and get on stage,” Byer said jokingly.

She then moved on to give performance advice by simply saying "get over it, do it and keep doing it.”

“For some people, [performing] is really easy, and for some people it happens overnight, and for some people it doesn’t,” Byer said.

Later, Lucas shifted the topic to ask Byer how she deals with the hate comments she receives.

“I don’t mind it,” Byer said. “I’m truly living my dream. I get to watch myself on TV.”

Additionally, Lucas discussed systemic racism with Byer.

“If you watch Black comedy, we all talk about it,” Byer said.

She said racism has always been a present issue, and that she uses her Twitter account to draw attention to racism in America.

Byer’s advice to young Black girls is to create.

“If no one is going to invite you to sit at their table, you have to build your own table,” Byer said as she elaborated on her advice for other Black girls and women.

Eventually, Lucas and Byer talked about MTV’s “Girl Code.”

“Well, I was the only fat one on the show,” Byer said. “I just look the way I look and I’m okay with it.”

She also said she would not participate in a spin-off of “Girl Code” because she is “not a girl anymore.”

Byer currently hosts a Netflix series called “Nailed It!” where inexperienced people try to bake intricate dishes. When asked if her reactions on the show to the bakers were real or staged, Byer said they’re “very real.”

As Lucas began to wrap up the Q&A session, he asked if Byer had any advice to give to broke college students.

“Steal. Steal from corporations,” Byer said with a laugh.

But Byer also said working and not spending all of your money on drinking is a great way to save money.

Finally, Byer asked viewers to continue to wear masks during the spread of the coronavirus.

“If you can’t breathe in a mask, you may have asthma or COVID. Get thee to the f***ing doctor,” Byer said. “You wear a seat belt, you look left and right… do this one more thing.”

