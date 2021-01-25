With an intent to offer unique classes unlike others on campus, the Students Teaching Students program at Penn State gives students the ability to take niche courses led by undergraduate student instructors.

According to Michael Miller, a member of the STS student leadership team, the program is an opportunity for passionate students to share their knowledge and learn from each other. Miller (senior-values-driven product design) founded the program in fall 2019.

“It began with the idea of, ‘What would happen if students didn’t just contribute from the back of the classroom, but also from the front?’” Miller said.

Miller’s inspiration for the program came from the University of California at Berkeley, which he said has had a similar program for many years.

The STS program at Penn State is now in its third semester.

Though students of any year or major can apply to teach a course, the leadership team uses an application process including several essays and interviews in order to ensure the applicant is “in the right place to instruct,” according to Amanda Mohamed, another member of the student leadership team.

“We’re looking for people with passion for what they want to teach,” Mohamed (sophomore-Spanish, labor and human resources and global and international studies) said.

According to its website, for the spring 2021 semester, the STS program offers eight student-led electives ranging in a variety of subjects, such as education, English and religious studies. The courses range from one to three credits and are open for any Penn State student to take.

A number of the courses offered this semester concern social issues.

Kay Adetiba is a student instructor through the STS program. This semester, she is teaching ENG 197, which focuses on cultural, racial and ethnic misrepresentation in Disney animated films.

“I want to remind students that the information we receive may consciously and subconsciously shape how we view certain identities and cultures,” Adetiba (sophomore-communications and French) said.

Adetiba feels the STS program is an opportunity to change students’ ideas of what it means to be educated. Despite the “huge process and time commitment” of the position, she believes the program can be mutually beneficial for both the students and the instructors.

“You can enjoy what you’re learning in your classes, and you can apply what you’re learning to something you’re passionate about,” Adetiba said. “For the instructors, it’s an opportunity to present what you’re passionate about. It’s an amazing opportunity on so many levels.”

Lyra Stubbs is the instructor for WMNST 197, a women’s studies course on “the miseducation and underrepresentation of the big Black woman.” She described the course as focusing on the “intersection of race, gender, sexuality and sizeism.”

Stubbs (senior-psychology and women’s, gender and sexuality studies) believes this course fills in a necessary gap in Penn State’s curriculum.

“This course hits home because I’m really talking about myself,” Stubbs said. “We’ve talked about all these things before in other classes, but never together. It’s a long time coming because there’s never been a course like this at the university.”

Through this course, Stubbs hopes to help students gain a new perspective on the world they live in.

“I want to give people that realization when it all clicks — that ‘lightbulb moment,’” Stubbs said. “Hopefully I get a chance to see that. It would mean the world to me.”

In the coming years, Miller and Mohamed hope the STS program can grow to be “a central part of what it means to go to Penn State.” Miller hopes every Penn State student has the opportunity to take a course through the program.

Stephanie Duda is currently enrolled in THEA 497, a course discussing American musical theatre history “from 9/11 to COVID-19.” The course is taught by Freddie Miller.

To Duda (senior-supply chain management and Spanish), taking a class through the program allows for a needed break from more high-pressure courses taught by professors.

“It’s nice that I’m taking a class where I have such an understanding instructor,” Duda said. “I think other students can also really benefit from the relaxed environment.”

Miller and Mohamed’s goal for the future is to create as many student-led courses as possible. They encourage anyone who is interested to apply at the program’s website.

“If anyone has any ideas for a course, don’t have hesitancy in applying,” Mohamed said. “We want everyone who has something they want to teach to apply.”

Applications to instruct a course in fall 2021 will be available in the coming weeks.

“Students can do anything,” Miller said. “The creativity of students never ceases to surprise me. And this program didn’t create that — it just unleashed it.”