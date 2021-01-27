The Penn State Student Programming Association will host comedian and YouTuber Cody Ko for a virtual Q&A on at 5 p.m. on Jan. 29.

The event is part of the organization's celebratory all-day takeover "SPA Day,” which is free for students to attend.

According to SPA, Ko has over five million YouTube subscribers and hosts the podcast “Tiny Meat Gang” with Noel Miller.

SPA is collaborating with WPSU to host the event.

Students can register for the event and submit questions here.

