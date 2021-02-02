When I was younger, I remember going to my grandmother’s house where she would play old Elvis Presley records. She had her record collection for as long as I could remember.

Ever since then, my sister and I have been collecting, buying and thrifting records from stores all over. My long-term vinyl collection has slowly grown.

I never thought going to Penn State would fuel my love of records more — especially living in a smaller town like State College.

Even though there are many record stores in the area that I still need to check out, one place I visited last semester and loved was the Music Underground.

Locally owned and tucked away on the west side of downtown near Little Szechuan and Five Guys, Music Underground is situated as the store’s name suggests: underground.

Walking down the steps into the store, it is almost like a basement, but it is much more than your typical basement: you can find both new and old records and other items for sale.

The collection of records was pretty affordable and included some of my favorite albums with artists I don’t frequently see when looking for records.

There were many records of my favorite indie band Bon Iver and a ton of older music I enjoy like Janet Jackson and Billy Joel albums. I even spotted Lizzo’s album “Cuz I Love You.”

The records store also sells CDs, tapes, turntables and stereo equipment. It even does repairs and sells home hi-fi stereo equipment — a popular piece of technology from the ‘80s.

Besides the records, it was pretty different seeing all the equipment the store sells because I do not see it anywhere else. The atmosphere was overall really cool, and it felt like I was in another world.

Throughout the basement store, there are also old arcade games among the tables to sit at.

The whole place had a great vibe to it, and I would definitely recommend it for a fun journey back to the past.

MORE BLOGS