New school, new people, new you: the college experience leaves room for Penn State students to switch up their fashion choices.

For some students, their high school style seemed similar to their classmates.

Isabella Pabon said she focused her high school style more on “comfortability and neutral colors” — typically sticking to sweatshirts and sweatpants. However, she did feel comfortable to dress up occasionally.

“Once in a while I would wear weird, chunky platform snake print shoes, and everybody would pick on me, but it wasn't in a bad way — it was just what high schoolers do,” Pabon (freshman-advertising and public relations) said. “They're not used to seeing people dress out of the box.”

Maddie Kuzmich said she often wore similar brands to her classmates like Aeropostale and Abercrombie and Fitch.

“My style before college, I feel like I didn't really care about it,” Kuzmich (sophomore-biobehavioral health) said. “I didn't really see fashion as a way to express myself yet, and I just kind of wore the same thing as my friends.”

Ranya Jones grew up in State College and attended State College Area High School. She described her high school style as “basic alternative.”

“A lot of the fashion at State High was very influenced by college-kid fashion,” Jones (freshman-plant sciences) said.

Moving on from high school gave Jones more room to grow her style. She now describes her style as “fairycore.”

“I think that I'm more comfortable wearing fancier clothing,” Jones said. “I would try to play down in my outfits in high school, and now I'm fine with being like extra and just kind of going for it.”

Kruzmich said she likes to keep her style trendy but also “classy,” also noting that she has been wearing a lot of monochromatic outfits.

Being able to branch out in a new environment allowed Pabon to embrace more colors in her outfits.

“I started wearing more funky-looking pieces with more color and different textures, but I still incorporated the comfortability aspect,” Pabon said. “I basically took the comfort and turned it into more of my own unique style.”

Pabon said Penn State gave her new confidence.

“There's so many people doing their own thing that being unique is just better,” Pabon said.

Kruzmich thinks it’s easier to express yourself in college.

“Whenever you go to a big school like Penn State, not everyone knows everyone,” Kruzmich said. “It's a lot easier in college to express yourself because you're growing up too and figuring out what you like and more about yourself.”

Jones said she's not afraid to dress how she wants now, and she enjoys dressing up because she doesn't feel judged.

“I'd say I still kind of stick out like a sore thumb a little bit in like a room of Penn State students, but it's still not something where I feel judged: it's fun, it feels more open and welcoming,” Jones said.

Additionally, being around new people and in a new area gave Pabon inspiration for her style.

“I definitely pull inspiration from their outfits here and there,” Parbon said. “[This pushes] me to be more unique and stand out even more.”

As older students and incoming college students begin to learn more about themselves, Parbon encourages people to branch out.

“Just wear what you want [and] have fun with it — it just really doesn't matter at the end of the day,” Parbon said. “It’s just clothing, and it comes off at the end of the day; we're all human, so I feel like to express yourself in clothing is really important, because it accessories your body.”

