Penn State's Student Programming Association announced on Tuesday a virtual lecture with Justin Baldoni will be held via a Zoom webinar on Oct. 27.

The event will take place at 7 p.m.

Baldoni is best known as an actor, playing Rafael Solano in the popular CW television show "Jane the Virgin" that later appeared on Netflix.

Baldoni has also done work as a director, producer and entrepreneur, directing the 2019 film "Five Feet Apart" and co-founding Wayfarer Entertainment.

According to a SPA news release, Wayfarer Entertainment primarily produces content related to unity and human connection. Baldoni is also chairman of the Wayfarer Foundation, a non-profit that works to combat homelessness.

In order to attend the webinar, students must register and secure tickets. Registration is available here.

