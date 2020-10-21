Classical music may not be common on mainstream radio, but some Penn State students are using a new show to promote the work of classical students and professors in the School of Music.

The radio show is organized by Living Music, an organization of student composers aiming to promote music by living composers — specifically those from the School of Music.

At 8 p.m. every Thursday, different members of the club will host the show on WKPS 90.7 The Lion and introduce the musical act of the week.

Tucker Johnson, the club’s president, hosted the first episode on Oct. 8.

“We jumped on the idea because as a student organization, what we do is we put on concerts, showcase new music on campus and around campus, and that’s really difficult right now,” Johnson (senior-music composition) said.

Johnson said the radio show provides an opportunity to share music while still maintaining social distancing guidelines.

Emily McPherson, another club member, is the liaison for the show and WKPS.

“It’s fun to hear from students. We’re trying to get different perspectives and interests from the students,” McPherson (graduate-music composition) said. “In school, we have these pieces that we’re supposed to listen to, but this is an avenue for students to express their interest outside of school.”

The prerecorded show is put together by McPherson, as she records the students and edits the episodes before they air.

“It’s something that we’re passionate about. It’s not just something you're talking about because you have to talk about,” McPherson said. “It’s something usually that you know a lot about, and you enjoy listening to, so hopefully that inspires other people to listen too.”

McPherson became interested in the organization because it allowed her to meet new people and help her learn more about music composition.

The first episode of the show featured a remote interview with Johnson and Naomi Seidman, an associate flute professor.

Seidman is also the organizer of “Together Alone,” which is a faculty concert series for the School of Music.

The club included Seidman in the show because her program contains a lot of contemporary music featuring living artists, which is a main interest of “Living Music.”

“I think it’s really neat to have music from composers right now playing on the student radio,” Seidman said. “I’ve always thought, driving around in my car, ‘why can't there be more representation on the radio for the School of Music?’”

As a guest, Seidman talked about her experience with new music, which is in relation to the show’s central message.

“I hope that students are able to generate interest in living music so hopefully when things go back to normal, people will go to shows too,” Seidman said.

Audiences can tune into the show at 8 p.m. on Thursdays here.