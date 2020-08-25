The fall semester is here and with the world being so different from what it used to be, it is hard to find some normalcy through classes, work and social lives. A way that can be possible this fall— and especially here at The Daily Collegian — has been through music.

We are continuing a series we started last semester here at the Collegian, featuring a different staff member each week to see their take on what the best bops of the week are.

This week, news features and investigative reporter Quincey Reese discusses her favorite songs and albums for the end of summer/beginning of classes.

Reese (sophomore-digital and print journalism), has been writing for the Collegian since her freshman year where she has worked mostly for news staff.

Reese also spent the summer catching up with friends and family as well as writing for the Collegian.

“It was definitely an unusual summer,” Reese said, “I got to spend a lot of time with my family, which is nice. It wasn’t ideal but it was nice to be near them if I had to.”

Additionally, Reese is an avid listener of music of all types. Listening to music is a cherished pastime for her, especially during the summer.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Here are some of her favorites right now:

1. “Ophelia” by The Lumineers

2. “Shine On” by NEEDTOBREATHE

This Christian rock band is one of Reese's favorites. NEEDTOBREATHE is scheduled for an album release on Aug. 28 called “Out of Body.”

3. “Who Am I” by NEEDTOBREATHE

This is one of Reese’s favorite songs from the band.

“[NEEDTOBREATHE] has powerful vocals in that song,” Reese said.

She also described the song as “uplifting.”

“It’s just one of those powerful songs,” Reese said.

4. “Simple Man” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

5. “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King

6. “Next to Me” by Imagine Dragons

7. “The Hype” by Twenty One Pilots

One of Reese’s go-tos is Twenty One Pilots. She said she especially likes their recent album, and alternative rock is her genre of choice.

8. “Lonesome Day” by Bruce Springsteen

“I like older stuff, like the classic rock era,” Reese said while discussing this song. “The song sounds sad by the title, but it’s actually a happy one once you listen to it.”

9. “Sabotage” by The Beastie Boys

10. “Holy Diver” by Dio

11. “Go Easy” by Matt Maeson

Matt Maeson is one of Reese’s favorite artists at the moment as well. The song is from Maeson’s 2019 album, “Back On The Funeral.”

12. “Country Girl” by Black Sabbath

This song is one of Reese’s favorite go-to songs for running, another one of her favorite pastimes. She said the majority of what she listens to are songs for running.

13. “Scar Tissue” by Red Hot Chilli Peppers

14. “Hallowed Be Thy Name” by Iron Maiden

15. “Galway Girl” by Ed Sheeran

Reese’s playlist can be found here.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT