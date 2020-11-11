Editor’s Note: The Daily Collegian staffers’ playlists is a series started in spring 2020. Each week, a new staff member is featured to create a playlist of their current favorite songs.

This week's Collegian playlist featured staffer is sports reporter Andrew Destin.

Destin (junior-broadcast journalism and political science) started working for the Collegian as a news candidate in spring 2020. This summer, he worked as a sports reporter and is currently covering men’s hockey.

Destin said he listens to “a crazy amount” of music, and he always needs it while doing work.

“I listen to music probably four hours a day, maybe more,” Destin said.

Destin also played the trumpet in high school and participated in his school’s jazz band. As a result, Destin said he is a big fan of jazz music and frequently listens to prolific jazz artists like John Coltrane, Wes Montgomery, Charlie Parker and Miles Davis.

Otherwise, Destin said he listens to alternative rock and older rock music from the 1960s and 1970s.

“I think my music taste comes from other people,” Destin said. “Everybody in my family… from my peers. I don’t have any music genre that’s just me.”

Here are some of Destin’s favorite songs right now:

1. “The High Road” by Broken Bells

Destin said this song came from a video game he played with his brother when they were younger. He said the two of them would always listen to the song together, even outside of the game.

“That one has always stuck with me,” Destin said. “It’s just a chill song that you can always turn to.”

2. “Save Tonight” by Eagle-Eye Cherry

3. “Better” by Khalid

Destin, who is from California, said he went back one summer and “didn’t realize” how much he missed his friends from home.

“We really bonded over Khalid,” Destin said. “He was huge in 2018 and 2019, and we just listened to him 24/7.”

The song brings back memories of when Destin and his friends saw Khalid live. Destin said it was one of the best concerts he’s ever been to.

4. “Little Wanderer” by Death Cab for Cutie

Destin said this song about long distance relationships is highly relatable to him, as his girlfriend is in San Francisco while Destin is at Penn State.

“Long distance is really hard,” Destin said. “Sometimes when I’m getting down, I listen to [this] song, and it makes things a little easier, because it tells me things are gonna be better one day.”

5. “Pain” by The War On Drugs

6. “Meet Me in the Woods” by Lord Huron

7. “Streets of Philadelphia” by Bruce Springsteen

From the 1993 film “Philadelphia” as a part of its original soundtrack, Destin said both the song and the film are “phenomenal.”

“It was just a moving piece to me,” Destin said. “[It was] a really cool thing to see how active even musicians were during the political cycle.”

8. “Under the Milky Way” by The Church

9. “Weight of Love” by The Black Keys

10. “How to Save a Life” by The Fray

11. “When Am I Gonna Lose You” by Local Natives

12. “Just My Luck” by Marc E. Bassy, blackbear

13. “This Is The Last Time” by The National

Destin said this was a “sadboy vibes” song.

“Sometimes when I’m down in my feels, I listen to The National,” Destin said.

He said sometimes “you have to listen to songs that get you a little depressed.”

14. “Father and Daughter” by Paul Simon

Destin said he listens to this song whenever he misses his family.

“It’s just a happy song,” Destin said.

15. “Californication” by Red Hot Chili Peppers

16. “Sit Next to Me” by Foster The People

Destin’s playlist can be found here.