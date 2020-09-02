Penn State's School of Music will present a virtual solo faculty recital series called "Together Alone."

"Together Alone" will be 30 minute concerts live streamed throughout the fall 2020 semester.

The performers will be School of Music professors performing from Recital Hall in Music Building I. There will be no audience and performers will wear a mask to comply with the Penn State COVID-19 Compact.

Naomi Seidman, a flute player, started the series on Aug. 31. Other upcoming performers for the semester will be:

Sept. 7, Christopher Guzman, piano

Sept. 14, Andreas Oeste, oboe

Sept. 21, Melody Quah, piano

Sept 28, Max Zorin, violin

Oct 12, Anthony J. Costa, clarinet

Oct. 26, Daryl Durran, bassoon

Nov. 2, Jim Lyon, violin

Nov. 30, Josh Davis, double bass

There will be multiple performances throughout the semester of "Praying Alone" by Balninder Sekhon, assistant professor of composition.

The series is a result of the impact that the coronavirus pandemic has had on musicians that were forced to stop holding public performances. The School of Music wanted a way to reach audiences safely.

For more information and access to the livestream, visit the "Together Alone" website.

RELATED

Drake Bell performance at the Phyrst rescheduled Drake Bell’s original show at the Phyrst in State College this past March has now been resch…