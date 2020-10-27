Halloween is just around the corner and Penn State students are getting ready for the holiday by finding costumes, carving pumpkins and listening to music.

While Halloween music may not be as well known as Christmas music, it is still popular around campus.

Here are the top 10 songs some Penn State students would recommend adding to a Halloween-themed playlist this year:

1. “Spooky, Scary Skeletons” by Andrew Gold

A fan favorite among Penn State students, “Spooky, Scary Skeletons” is a song from Andrew Gold’s 1996 album “Andrew Gold’s Halloween Howls.”

While popular to listen to on platforms like TikTok and Spotify for the Halloween season, the song gained popularity after someone made an edit of it playing in the background of the 1929 Disney cartoon “The Skeleton Dance.”

“[‘Spooky, Scary Skeletons’] has really gained in popularity over the years and is a really catchy song that a lot of people enjoy,” Nick Florio (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “It’s such a fun song.”

2. “Monster Mash” by Bobby “Boris” Pickett and The Crypt-Kickers

3. “Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker Jr.

4. “Thriller” by Michael Jackson

Jackson released his album with the same name “Thriller” in 1982. “Thriller” remains the best selling album of all time with 104 million copies sold.

The title song was ranked number one for 37 weeks and remained in the Billboard Charts “Top Ten” for 80 consecutive weeks.

“I love ‘Thriller.’ It’s one of my top favorites,” Christina Trocchio (junior-mechanical engineering) said. “The music video is so cool.”

5. “Somebody’s Watching Me” by Rockwell

6. “Cannibal” by Kesha

7. “Disturbia” by Rihanna

8. “I Put a Spell on You” Cover by Bette Midler

Originally, “I Put a Spell on You” was released in 1956 by Jalacy "Screamin' Jay" Hawkins and has been covered by many artists since.

This version is from the 1993 Disney Halloween movie “Hocus Pocus” and is covered by Bette Midler during the climax of the film. This version is also the most commonly known by students.

“This is literally one of the best Halloween songs and the most fun to listen to,” Grace Rhead (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said.

9. “Werewolves of London” by Warren Zevon

10. “Time Warp” from “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”

The Halloween playlist can be found here.