What started as a class project has turned into one School of Theatre student’s journey to share his experiences as a Black Penn State student through film.

On Oct. 16, Penn State Centre Stage Virtual debuted the film “The Black Boy Who Thought He Had It All” by Jalen Martin.

In the film, Martin (senior-acting) depicts his experiences at Penn State in a manner he hopes will help him to cope with past and present hardships.

Since the story was originally written as a play, Martin said he had to convert it into a film. It took about 20 hours to film.

Penn State alumna Katie Nixon has helped Martin promote the piece. Nixon graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in acting.

“Jalen helped me promote my show at Penn State,” Nixon said. “So when I heard that Jalen was doing his own one-person show, I offered to help him in whatever way I could.”

While Nixon said the film could be controversial due to the content portrayed, she said it is the truth, and it is important the truth is known.

“Jalen's story is powerful. It's complex,” Nixon said. “There's nothing simple about navigating an aggressively white institution while being told that you and your ideas are insignificant because of your skin color. And that's what Jalen and other Black students deal with at Penn State every day.”

Since Penn State is a predominantly white institution, Martin’s goal is to help others understand his experience. Simultaneously, Martin is using the film to find inner peace and forgive those who have negatively impacted his college experience.

“Jalen's writing explores what it is like for him on the good days and the bad. Penn State has a long way to go in order to make students of color feel comfortable,” Nixon said. “We have not yet reached equality.”

Martin started creating his piece while in a hip-hop theater class taught by dance professor Aquila Kikora Franklin.

Franklin had her students create a piece that would allow them to express themselves. For Martin, he said this was his opportunity to show the Penn State community what being a Black student is like.

“Writing this and performing this has done that for me in a way,” Martin said. “And I feel like I’ve been able to forgive certain people and move on from things that have happened because I went through this process.”

After a trip to London where Martin said he saw more apparent racial issues, he decided to turn his class piece into a full-length production.

When creating its virtual season, Martin said the School of Theatre decided his piece would be a good fit to present.

“I also wanted to do it to liberate other students of color and Black students to speak their truth and to create space for that to happen,” Martin said. “To have power while doing that, and be unapologetic about it, and not do it in a way that’s gonna be comfortable for white audiences.”

Franklin continued to help Martin with his piece and served as the film’s director.

Similar to Martin, Franklin wanted to create something that could connect with the audience while allowing Martin to tell his experiences.

Franklin said her goal with this film and as a professor is to “amplify and support the voice of the student by providing a space for them to explore various modes of expression.”

“I hope that Jalen’s work connects with people and inspires others to share their stories,” Franklin said. “We all have one, and we all want to be heard.”

The screening began with an interview between Martin and Franklin. The pair discussed a variety of topics, with questions about how Martin got into theater, as well as his favorite artists who inspire him.

Martin said he discovered a lot about himself as an artist through making the film, such as being a “very picky artist” and “loving collaboration.”

“Sometimes, I’m very apologetic when writing unconsciously,” Martin said, “[even though] I know what I want to say.”

Martin also gave some advice to his younger peers making their way through Penn State. He emphasized the need to be true to one’s self as an artist.

“Do not ever apologize for being yourself,” Martin said. “Don’t prioritize other people’s wants and needs if it means you’re going to have to suffer. Know your worth, 110%.”

Following the interview and a short break, the event continued with a dance video, which was unrelated to Penn State. As a celebration of Black culture, the video paid homage to important Black figures in history like Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King. Jr.

The film started immediately after, going into detail about Martin’s experiences with racism around Penn State’s campus.

Microaggressions at sporting events, racist bouts with faculty and students and coming to terms with his identity and past are just a few parts of the journey Martin detailed in the film.

Additionally, the film acts as a criticism of Penn State culture itself. Martin expresses throughout the film how students constantly place him in a box — never letting him forget his Blackness and his experiences with those who claim to be allies but exhibit problematic behavior.

Martin also highlighted the people around him who were important in helping him succeed at Penn State, including his family and Franklin.

“The Black Boy Who Thought He Had It All” is available to watch here.