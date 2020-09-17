When Mary Banco was little, she said she would put on small shows for her parents with her friends, making up stories as they went along.

Once Banco (junior-film production) got a laptop, she discovered the app “iMovie,” and had a realization.

“Oh my God, I can record my shows now,” Banco said. “That’s kind of how my love for video started.”

Now, Banco started a YouTube channel to keep a log of her life. She is also the writer and director of the upcoming short film “The Bucket List.”

Banco described “The Bucket List” as a lighthearted adventure that follows a girl named Dylan whose mother died the year before. After finding her mother’s bucket list, which is filled with odd requests and goals, she embarks on a journey with her friends to complete the list.

“I wanted it to be a feel-good movie,” Banco said.

Banco said she got the idea to make this film about two summers ago, but never had the chance to realize it. Due to the spread of the coronavirus, however, her internship was canceled. She said this gave her time to finally start her new project over the summer.

“I [thought I could] make this into a positive and actually use this time to make my first film,” Banco said.

After dedicating herself to the project, Banco enlisted the help of some of her friends and sister before traveling to Sea Isle City, New Jersey, near her hometown in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

The cast of “The Bucket List” includes Nicole Balistrere and Lauren Bonino, who are Banco’s friends from elementary school. While Balistrere and Bonino are not Penn State students, they agreed to help Banco with the film.

Most of the cast and crew are all personal acquaintances or relatives of Banco.

Due to filming off-campus and the lack of a budget, Banco said she hired actors who were close to her to keep costs manageable while also mitigating the risk of the coronavirus.

Acting experience was not required for the cast, according to Banco.

For example, Balistrere, who plays a character named Lily, is studying acting. But Bonino, who plays Dylan, is a nursing student with no previous acting experience.

“It’s one of the main reasons why she asked me to be in her film,” Bonino said. “It was mostly because of convenience, for the most part.”

Both Bonino and Balistrere described the filming process as comfortable, complimenting Banco’s work ethic and temperament on set.

Balistrere called the experience “chill” and noted Banco’s ability to let the performers do what felt right for them.

“She was very chill about the whole thing,” Balistrere said. “She gave so many affirmations. She kind of let us go, but when she wanted something more, she definitely pulled it out of us, which I thought was really good. She’s just a great person in general, so her as a director is even better.”

Balistrere went on to explain the process of playing her character and discussed how Banco helped her with the development.

“It was definitely a collaboration, figuring out who my character was,” Balistere said. “I was pulling from people from my life who had her characteristics.”

Bonino also noted how Banco was accommodating for her and kept her lack of acting experience in mind. For example, Bonino said Banco wrote the character to be similar to Bonino.

“It was really just me being myself and having her filming it,” Bonino said.

Since most of the performers were not professional actors, Banco said she encouraged them to change parts of the script to their own words to feel more comfortable. She said her goal was for the actors to get the main idea of the script down.

Banco edited the film throughout the filming process to avoid doing the bulk of the work at once. Since she anticipated her school schedule to be chaotic, this process allowed her to complete the primary portions of the film before school started.

None of the performers or Banco herself cited the coronavirus as a challenge to the filming process. Banco said everyone involved in the film participated in a brief quarantine before beginning production. Most of the filming was done outside, and masks were also worn while driving from location to location.

In fact, Banco and the performers said most of the challenges were completely unrelated to the coronavirus.

For example, both Balistrere and Bonino said time management was an issue, as it was sometimes difficult to coordinate everyone’s schedules.

“Because I’m such close friends with Mary, it didn’t feel I was obligated to do it, though,” Bonino said. “It just felt like I was spending time with her. It was fun watching [Mary] do what she loves, which is film.”

Additionally, Banco noted the lack of professional setups, like microphones and lights, as a larger issue.

“I had one light and camera, and I didn’t have any proper microphones,” Banco said. “I definitely had a lot of editing to do on my end. Some scenes even had to be taken out if the background was too loud.”

However, Banco said she managed to keep the budget in check. Costumes were just clothes the performers already owned, and Banco had her own camera.

Now, Banco is excited to finally premiere the film. She is planning on holding a limited release at a local theater in her hometown. After, she said she hopes to upload “The Bucket List” to YouTube before Thanksgiving break.

Ultimately, Banco said she was working with her friends and primarily nonprofessional actors — and utilizing those relationships was important to her during filming.

“They were doing this basically as a favor for me,” Banco said. “But they were all comfortable with each other. We all grew up together. That was important to me.”