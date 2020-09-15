In no way am I a bubble tea expert.

Those who come from countries where bubble tea originated are probably the ones you should go to for bubble tea suggestions.

But, I am in fact a bubble tea fanatic. Ever since I tried my first taste of the boba in milk tea in high school, I was hooked.

If you are not familiar with this special tea, the typical option is a milk tea with small tapioca balls (bubbles) inside the tea. However, these bubble tea stores often offer more drink selections than just milk tea.

Milk tea has always existed in East Asia, but it was Taiwan where the boba culture started in the late 80s and early 90s.

State College has four stores that specialize in boba tea – Momotaro, Café Wow, Kung Fu Tea and the temporarily closed Little Food Court.

The store Momotaro on College Avenue was my first introduction into State College bubble tea.

I have always been a fan of Momotaro’s traditional taro tea and the supply of Asian treats.

Also, the store ambiance (before the coronavirus) was always so adorable and filled with plushies and notes from guests.

For this trip, I got a tea I haven’t tried, the Bangkok Tea, which is Thai tea and condensed milk with boba. I did not expect its bright orange color, which I later learned was the food coloring in Thai tea bags. This made sense, as it tasted like a typical black tea with bubbles. There’s definitely nothing wrong with that.

“Taro,” where Momotaro gets its name from, is a starchy root vegetable, which was a surprise for me. I imagined all teas came from herbs or fruits. Nevertheless, it is delicious. I believe this is the best starter bubble tea to try.

Next, I tried a store I’ve passed many times but never actually stopped in: Café Wow. Here, I had two drinks: my past favorite taro milk tea with bubbles, and the new option of passion tea with lychee jelly and bubbles (yes, I wanted both).

I loved the lychee jelly, which is a clear fruit that is condensed into small jelly rectangles. I actually preferred this drink more as a refresher with the passion fruit and jelly. I think this will be a new favorite drink of mine.

Café Wow is a cute store with a sort of underground outdoor seating — I would definitely enjoy doing work here on a nice, sunny day. Café Wow also had fun Oreo smoothie drinks and “brown sugar milk,” which would be interesting to try for a desert-esque drink.

The third store, Kung Fu Tea, is very close to Momotaro on Beaver Avenue. I found many similarities between the two stores.

Both have many different add-in options like bubbles, nata jelly, herbal jelly, mango jelly and mashed taro. Kung Fu Tea especially focuses on how all drinks are customizable.

At Kung Fu Tea, I got another passion green tea, but this time with aloe jelly. The aloe jelly intrigued me as Momotaro also had it, but listed it as “healing jelly.” The taste was surprisingly good and amazed me that the jelly was made from the same aloe plant I use at the beach.

I enjoyed that many of Kung Fu Tea’s included non-dairy milk, as many of Momotaro’s milks come with condensed milk or milk with the water removed (as milk-y as milk gets).

All three of these stores add an innovative, cultural touch to State College. I’m glad our town gets a taste of these teas that offer something different than the many coffee shops around.

