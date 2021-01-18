2006 marked a seismic shift in the music industry.

According to Reuters, CD sales dropped nearly 13%, vinyl record profits plummeted and a small start-up in Sweden called Spotify had just been developed.

Fast forward nearly 15 years later where Spotify has garnered nearly 300 million active users with streaming services making up roughly 85% of the music industry’s revenue in 2020, according to Consequences of Sound.

Despite the continuous growth of streaming services, some Penn State students believe physical music continues to remain relevant in a time with albums and songs readily available at the touch of a button.

Ryan Weast recently started collecting vinyls last October and sees appeal in records due to the emotional connection he has with certain albums.

“There are some albums where I feel like they are more than just music to me, and I feel like I have an actual connection with them,” Weast (sophomore-computer science) said. “Maybe they helped me feel a certain way or helped me feel better at a certain time, and it just feels like it is a tribute almost to it to actually own it.”

Another reason Weast started to collect records is the economic impact.

“You want to directly support the artists,” Weast said. “They are actually getting a good amount of money from [buying physical music].”

Streaming sites vary on how much they pay out to artists per stream, with Spotify paying $0.00437 per stream, according to Visual Capitalist.

Spencer Kirtland also sees an issue with the amount of money artists make from streams.

Kirtland (sophomore-applied design) said vinyls serve as “an escape” from the corporate side of music since it is not as big of a market as streaming.

“When you start making art for money, it kind of loses its purpose as art,” Kirtland said. “And vinyl is a good way to separate yourself from that.”

Kirtland has been collecting vinyls for the past four years, with the main reason being artwork. He feels records are “great as a decorative piece.”

“I like collecting [vinyls] just because there's a lot of physical art with them,” Kirtland said. “A lot of albums I have I don't even like listening to.”

One of the albums Kirtland owns is “H” by Bob James, which he purchased because the cover “is just a giant hot dog.”

Moreover, Noah Seidenberg sees the aesthetic of vinyls in society as a reason to collect.

“For some people, [collecting vinyls] is something they may do just because they like the look of it,” Seidenberg (junior-telecommunications) said. “Because they collect vinyl, it almost makes you look more refined to certain people.”

Seidenberg is a collector of both vinyls and CDs, and he said the latter of the two has been hurt more with the arrival of streaming services.

Seidenberg attributes this to the size of each, calling CDs “pedestrian” compared to vinyls.

“A big part of the appeal of vinyl to a lot of people is you get to have the album cover right there,” Seidenberg said. “It feels like more of a different experience than streaming whereas a CD, it is kind of portable, and you can put it wherever.”

According to CNN, sales show that vinyls are trending upward. However, CDs act inversely — vinyls are outselling CDs for the first time since the ‘80s.

Kirtland likened this trend to the concept of classic cars and their rarity.

“Cars from the ‘60s and ‘50s are valued a lot higher than cars from the ‘80s and ‘90s, because they do have that hard to find, antique feeling to them,” Kirtland said.

For Freddy Hancock the difference between CDs and vinyls comes down to the technological side of music.

“Vinyls are an analog medium and CDs are a digital medium, and it feels a little strange to buy something physical when the music I'm getting off of it is just a digital file,” Hancock (junior-physics and astrophysics) said. “It is essentially the same as if I were to just buy it on Bandcamp.”

Regardless of the technological differences, Hancock feels “an incredible connection” with physical music and the artist. Hancock said he owns a special record from the band Swans that was hand painted by group member Jarboe.

“There is no way I could have done that with just an audio file,” Hancock said.

Weast may have just started his collection, but he already feels more akin to the artists.

“I am not a huge collector… but pretty much every record I have gotten has always had some cool trivia on the inside,” Weast said. “And it just makes you feel like you are a little more connected with the band than just listening to their music.”

Kirtland said the most important part of music is that “you are enjoying it” — regardless of how you do it.

“Streaming and vinyl — at the end of the day, you are still listening to music,” Kirtland said. “That is kind of the nice thing about music. You can enjoy it however you want.”

