After a long break, the Penn State Thespian Society is back virtually with its new virtual production of “Edges.”

Normally, the student-run Thespian Society presents two full-length productions each year in Schwab Auditorium. According to producer Marianna Glacken there wasn’t a show during the fall 2020 semester because of the coronavirus. The spring 2019 production was also canceled due to the pandemic.

Glacken (senior-advertising) said “Edges” is a song cycle, meaning there isn’t any dialogue: It is just sung-through.

“Individual messages throughout the songs share the common message of ‘Who am I?’ and ‘What do I want?’” Glacken said.

“Edges” was written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who are known for their work on “Dear Evan Hansen” and “The Greatest Showman.” It is based on Pasek and Paul’s experience in college and love life. Performances will tentatively be streamed April 15 through April 17.

Director Jessica Raskauskas said the Thespian Society wanted a show that was relatable to its organization.

“The big picture [in choosing the show] is that it asks the same questions that we are asking,” Raskauskas (junior-criminology and women’s studies) said.

Glacken agreed and said “Edges” is about “the coming of age questions” many college students ask themselves.

“As you get to know the characters, as you listen to the songs, you are gonna find something that hits you,” Raskauskas said. “I want people to find something that resonates with them.”

Technical Director Kate Johansen said “Edges” is going to be in “film-style.”

Johansen (senior-digital art and media design) compared it to how “Hamilton” is currently streaming on Disney Plus.

“I want people to say, ‘I got to be in Schwab Auditorium for that small amount of time, I got to see something that was done on [the] Schwab stage, and I can’t wait for the next show that is live, because this makes me really yearn for seeing live theater,’” Johansen said. “The talent stays the same. They are still able to show the work, even if it is online.”

Glacken thinks people typically are not as interested in virtual shows.

“It’s still a show. It’s still a production,” Glacken said. “The magic is still there, just in a different way.”

Auditions for “Edges” will be held via Zoom Jan. 21 through Jan. 23. Auditions are open to any students.

More information on the show and auditions can be found on the Thespian Society’s Facebook.

