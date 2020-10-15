The Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State will continue the virtual concert series, “Front Row: National,” hosting members from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.

The free virtual event will be available to stream from 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26.

Viewers will be able to view three full performances, “Tomaso Albinoni’s Sonata di Concerto,” “Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Quartet in D Major” and “Johannes Brahms’ Trio in C minor.”

Following the performances, co-directors David Finckel and Wu Han will host a discussion session with violin players Ani Kavafian and Paul Huang, and flute player Tara Helen O’Connor.

Finckel and Han both performed at the CPA in 2005, according to the CPA. Finckel also performed at Penn State as a member of the Emerson String Quartet in 1990, 2002 and 2009.

According to the press release, “the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center is one of 11 constituents of the largest performing arts complex in the world, the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts...The society is known for the extraordinary quality of its performances and its programming.”

More information about the event can be found here.

