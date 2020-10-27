While approaching the upcoming presidential election, “Saturday Night Live” has featured political commentary — all under the direction of Penn State alumnus Don Roy King.

Penn State’s Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications Student Council hosted a virtual Q&A event with King on Tuesday.

King graduated from Penn State in 1969 with a degree in broadcasting.

The virtual event was introduced by two College of Communications Student Council members, Claire Dunham and Cade Miller.

King started the Q&A by discussing life after graduating from Penn State and gave advice for current communications students.

King said he could tell “a few behind the scenes stories about 'Saturday Night Live'" and said it is the “best job” he’s had.

“I pursued a show business career from the very moment I left Penn State — I liked being a part of storytelling, and I love that feeling of hearing people laugh,” King said.

King said he started performing in eighth grade, where he “discovered the love” of theater and later “fell in love” with Broadway and New York City.

However, King said he developed new interests and decided not to pursue performing as a career. However, he said he liked attending Penn State because, at the time, students could audition for shows regardless of their major.

“I wandered into the Playhouse [Theatre] the second week I was at Penn State and saw a sign saying auditions for a main stage production — and I got a role,” King said.

After graduating, King said he continued to move to a variety of jobs at different television stations for about 20 years.

Then, he said he was hired for “Saturday Night Live.”

King said an assistant director from a show he previously worked on asked King “out of nowhere” to send in his highlight reel to “Saturday Night Live” since there was going to be an upcoming director position open.

“To step in with all of those brilliant, talented, writers and performers... I wasn’t sure if I wanted to be in charge and direct that at first,” King said.

King said directing for “SNL” was initially difficult.

“I came out of it with by far the best, most rewarding, most challenging, most fulfilling job I’ve ever had,” King said.

Through his work at “SNL,” King said he thinks he’s made a serious contribution “politically” and “socially” to the United States.

“I realized so early in my career that winning an Emmy is not a sign of brilliance. It’s a sign of being fortunate enough and to be surrounded by a great team that makes great television,” King said.

The virtual event ended with a brief Q&A session moderated by Miller.

King was asked by attendees about the topics like the coronavirus and politics.

“There’s no worse emotion than regret,” King said. “If I didn’t take the risk, I would be kicking myself and saying I could have done that or why didn’t I try.”

RELATED